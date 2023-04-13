Tenant Inc. Adds Insurance Integration with MiniCo

The integration will lower operational expenses.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc. , a leader in self storage technology, has developed an integration with MiniCo Insurance Agency to reduce friction between operators and their insurance agency by streamlining the claims and collection process.

With the new integration, MiniCo will be able to automatically pull all the insurance-related data it needs to accurately track plan or policy sales for operators using Tenant Inc.'s Hummingbird property management software. This will be a critical time-saving benefit to operators as managers will no longer have to manually export and send protection policy reports to MiniCo.

"Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the best service and integrate with facility management software programs that have high demand and an available API. After requests from operators for Hummingbird integration, and a successful testing period, we're now looking forward to a full integration release for all customers over the next few weeks," said James Appleton, MiniCo's Director of Sales.

Insurance and protection plans offer another source of revenue to a self storage facility, and making it easier to sell and track the sales of this product makes it that much easier for self storage operators to make more money. This is another step in Tenant's mission to provide valuable benefits to meet the needs of self storage operators.

"This integration will help automate the process of collecting and updating insurance information, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing the risk of errors. This will save time and improve the accuracy of the insurance data maintained by our customers using Hummingbird," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc.

About Tenant Inc.: Tenant Inc builds self storage software, for self storage people. We offer a unified ecosystem of self storage products tailored to the real needs of the self storage industry. Our software automates self storage businesses so operators can spend less time on their day-to-day while still seeing their profits grow.

About MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC:

MiniCo was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products for the self-storage industry. Today the company is one of the largest program administrators in the United States, offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. MiniCo is a Jencap company. For more information, visit: MiniCo.com .

