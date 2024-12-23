Tenant, Inc. and Storelocal Storage Team Up with OC Rescue Mission for Holiday Donation Drive

Tenant, Inc., a leading self-storage management software platform company, teamed up with Storelocal® Storage to head up a donation drive to deliver goods to the OC Rescue Mission, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals experiencing homelessness in Orange County, CA.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant, Inc., a leading self-storage software company, along with Storelocal Storage, led a successful donation drive to give back during the holiday season. Tenant, Inc. is the only Vertical Software as a Service (VSaaS) technology platform company that offers a complete digital ecosystem tailored to the Self-Storage industry. Storelocal Storage, with 93 self storage facilities across the US, leverages Tenant, Inc.'s technology for all their stores.

The donation drive supports OC Rescue Mission, a Tustin, California-based nonprofit organization with one of the most successful homeless charity programs in California. The organization supports people experiencing homelessness in the county with food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, and the resources necessary to help them become financially independent.

Tenant, Inc. began the donation drive on Nov. 1, 2024, and plans to conclude it on Dec. 31, 2024, by delivering truckloads of goods to the rescue. The primary contributors to the donation drive were Tenant, Inc., their employees, and Storelocal Storage who donated non-perishable food items, new and gently used clothing, baby & toddler products, bedding & towels, hygiene products, and more.

"We began this annual donation drive 2 years ago because we wanted to support reputable organizations such as the OC Rescue Mission that are improving the lives of people in our community. As a provider of self-storage property management software, we are in a position to reach out to self-storage operators in the area to team up with us to support efforts that benefit local residents," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant, Inc.

This is the second year that Tenant, Inc., has partnered with OC Rescue Mission to support local homeless relief efforts. Tenant, Inc. and Storelocal Storage have a history of supporting the communities of their customers. For the past 2 years, Tenant, Inc. and Storelocal Storage have provided support for communities they serve in the Southeastern United States as they recovered from natural disasters. This is just the beginning of a large-scale effort to organize efforts between Tenant, Inc., their employees, and their self-storage customers for community outreach.

About Tenant, Inc.

Tenant, Inc. is a technology company which offers a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS technology solution, purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant, Inc., provides a single platform of storage facility management software, storage rental websites, marketing, payment processing, data analytics, and other technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business efficiently across point of sale, operations, self-storage automation, and online rentals.

To learn more about Tenant, Inc., please visit tenantinc.com

About Storelocal Storage

Storelocal is a membership organization created to empower independent self-storage owners and operators to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Storelocal members gain access to a multitude of discounts, enabling them to lower operational costs and increase profits through access to best-in-class products and services, in-house technology development, and vendor partnerships.

In addition to membership, Storelocal offers the ability to join the Storelocal Storage brand licensing program , which offers self-storage owners a complete Ops-in-a-Box platform, including Tenant, Inc.'s state-of-the-art property management software, branding elements, and storage rental websites on the storelocal.com domain with recognized domain authority.

About OC Rescue Mission

Orange County Rescue Mission is a faith-based, life-transformation program that provides on-campus housing, basic needs, and comprehensive services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The organization provides solutions for the root causes of homelessness. Through its network of campuses, programs, and comprehensive services, people receive the support they need to better their lives. To learn more about OC Rescue Mission, visit their website here .

SOURCE Tenant Inc.