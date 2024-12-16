Tenant, Inc. and Zion Call Management Partner to Streamline Self-Storage Operations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based property management software for the self-storage industry, and Zion Call Management, a leading provider of call management solutions for self-storage businesses, today announced a new partnership that will enable Tenant, Inc. users to offer 24/7 customer support through live call answering. By seamlessly integrating Zion Call Management's solution into Tenant's Hummingbird property management platform, operators can now elevate customer service and streamline operations using a single, centralized system.

"At Tenant, Inc., we're dedicated to providing an open platform that gives self-storage operators the freedom to choose best-in-class solutions that seamlessly integrate with their management software," said Justin Paquin, Sr. Director of Product at Tenant, Inc. "Our partnership with Zion Call Management expands those choices, giving operators access to specialized call center management solutions that enhance efficiency and customer service."

With this integration, Hummingbird users can now seamlessly leverage Zion Call Management to:

Centralize Call Center Operations: Manage all call center activities directly within the Hummingbird platform, eliminating the need to switch between systems.

Gain Valuable Insights: Track key metrics such as call volume, call duration, and customer inquiries to identify trends and optimize staffing levels.

Enhance Customer Service: Provide prompt and efficient support to tenants with seamless call handling and access to real-time information.

Christian Thurgood, CEO of Zion Call Management, shared, "Integrating with Hummingbird was a breeze thanks to their modern API architecture and commitment to providing a seamless developer experience. We were particularly impressed by Tenant, Inc.'s commitment to providing free API access, which allowed us to quickly and cost-effectively bring the power of Zion Call Management to Hummingbird users."

The integration of Zion Call Management further strengthens Tenant, Inc.'s robust ecosystem of more than 45 integrations, encompassing essential operational areas like access control, communications, and revenue management. By seamlessly connecting with a wide range of best-in-class tools & solutions, Hummingbird empowers self-storage operators to streamline workflows, improve customer service, and drive revenue growth.

About Zion Call Management

Zion Call Management is a leading provider of call management solutions tailored to the self-storage industry. With a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and tenant satisfaction, Zion Call Management offers 24/7 live call answering, tenant protection plans, and reputation management tools that help self-storage facilities optimize their operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

To learn more about Zion Call Management, please visit zioncallmgmt.com .

About Tenant, Inc.

Tenant, Inc. empowers self-storage operators with an all-in-one SaaS platform designed to streamline operations and maximize revenue. Their comprehensive cloud-based suite of tools includes property management software, self-storage websites, digital marketing services, and more—giving storage owners and operators everything they need to compete and thrive in today's competitive self-storage market.

To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com

SOURCE Tenant Inc.