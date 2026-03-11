Tenant Inc. Announces Integration with Go Local Interactive: Expanding Choice and Specialized Marketing for Self-Storage Operators

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions for the self-storage industry, today announced a formal integration with Go Local Interactive, a premier digital marketing agency specialized in the self-storage sector. This partnership connects Go Local Interactive's high-performance marketing websites directly to Tenant Inc.'s Hummingbird property management software (PMS), providing operators with a seamless, real-time data sync between their specialized marketing assets and their core operations.

For years, operators have faced a frustrating choice: stick with a native PMS website for convenience, or invest in a specialized marketing partner and manage the integration trade-offs that come with it. The Tenant Inc.–Go Local Interactive integration changes that equation. Operators can now deploy Storage Essentials—Go Local's product-forward marketing platform—fully synchronized with Hummingbird in real time, delivering high-performance digital experiences without workarounds, delays, or compromises.

"Our philosophy has always been centered on operator choice and flexibility," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. "While many of our customers find everything they need within our native ecosystem, we recognize that many top-tier operators prefer the specialized digital strategies offered by Go Local Interactive. By integrating Go Local directly with Hummingbird, we are removing the technical barriers to that choice. Operators can now leverage Go Local's marketing expertise while maintaining the ironclad data integrity and real-time automation of the Hummingbird platform."

The integration allows operators to:

Maintain Real-Time Operational Sync: Automatically synchronize unit availability, pricing, and promotions from Hummingbird to Go Local Interactive websites, ensuring that e-commerce-ready sites always reflect the actual state of the facility.

Enhance Lead-to-Lease Conversion: Streamline the rental funnel by allowing data captured on Go Local sites to flow instantly into Hummingbird for immediate move-ins, reducing abandonment and manual data entry.

Leverage Specialized Marketing: Utilize Go Local's "Storage Essentials" platform—designed for high-visibility SEO and paid media performance—without losing the efficiency of a unified system.

This collaboration reflects a shift toward open architecture in self-storage technology, where operators are no longer locked into a single ecosystem but can instead build a custom tech stack that fits their specific management style.

"Storage Essentials was built as an open, performance-driven platform designed to integrate seamlessly with leading technology partners across the industry," said Michael Solms, President of Go Local Interactive. "Our integration with Hummingbird is a meaningful expansion of that ecosystem. By aligning directly with Tenant Inc.'s PMS, we're giving operators a more connected, high-performance infrastructure—one that brings marketing execution and real-time operations into sync."

"In a competitive market, the ability to choose your marketing partner shouldn't come with a technical penalty," added Watkins. "This integration is about giving operators the freedom to run their business their way, with total confidence that their marketing and operations are working in perfect harmony."

Why This Matters To Self-Storage Operators:

Uncompromised Flexibility: Choose the marketing agency that best fits your portfolio goals without sacrificing the automation of your PMS.

Operational Efficiency: Eliminate the "manual workarounds" often associated with third-party websites through a robust, direct API connection.

Revenue Growth: Capture more demand by combining Go Local's proven SEO and paid media strategies with Tenant Inc.'s high-converting, real-time checkout workflow.

About Tenant Inc. Tenant Inc. is a technology company that offers a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS technology solution, purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant Inc. provides a single platform of storage facility management software, storage rental websites, marketing, payment processing, data analytics, and other technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business efficiently across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

About Go Local Interactive Go Local Interactive is a technology-first digital marketing agency specializing in the self-storage industry. We serve operators ranging from single-facility owners to top-tier national portfolios, delivering scalable, data-driven strategies designed to drive occupancy and reduce cost per lease. Our expertise spans search engine optimization, paid media, local search, and content strategy — powered by proprietary website technology and deep industry insight to keep clients ahead of the competition and growing for the long haul.

