Tenant, Inc., Announces Sponsorship of 3rd Annual Self Storage Income Live Event

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant, Inc. , the only VSaaS platform that offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the self storage industry, today announced its premiere sponsorship of the 3rd Annual Self Storage Income Live Event, September 26-29, 2023, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

The Self Storage Income Live Event focuses exclusively on the self-storage asset class, one of the top-performing sectors of the real-estate industry. The most popular self storage event of the year, the Self Storage Income Live Event provides an unmatched networking and educational opportunity for self storage operators and investors considering breaking into the self-storage industry.

The SSI event offers both educational sessions and networking events with every facet of the industry, including lenders, brokers, operators, property management companies, suppliers, and software vendors. A wealth of valuable content will ensure attendees are equipped with the knowledge and resources they'll need to succeed in the self-storage industry.

Sessions and speakers during the event cover critical topics such as mediating risk, ground-up development, structuring deals, facility management & operations, technology, financing, raising capital, and more.

The Keynote Speaker for this year's SSI is Pace Morby, the co-host of the Triple Digit Flip show on A&E. Pace Morby is known as the go-to "sub to guy" who brings creative strategies to the mainstream real estate investment industry such as subject to and seller financing deals. Travis Morrow, CEO of Storelocal, and Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc., will also be among several industry leaders speaking at this event.

Lance Watkins remarked, "Self Storage Income Live Event is unmatched in that it provides value year-after-year for seasoned self-storage operators, investors, or novices interested in learning the ropes. The combination of education sessions, mentoring, networking, and resources makes this conference an event not to miss, and one that I'm proud to sponsor."

Visit the Self Storage Income Live website to view the full agenda and to register for the in-person event.

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant, Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, self-storage websites, and technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more about Tenant, Inc., please visit tenantinc.com

SOURCE Tenant Inc.