Tenant Inc. Customers Can Now Reach Online Renters Through Neighbor's Self Storage Marketplace

New integration enables Tenant Inc.-powered facilities to publish available units to Neighbor, the self-storage marketplace where renters search, compare, and book storage online.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbor, the largest online marketplace to find self-storage, vehicle storage, and parking, today announced a new integration with Tenant Inc., the self-storage software platform built by operators for operators. Together, the companies will help storage operators appear where renters already search for storage units online—and convert digital demand into move-ins. The integration creates an incremental distribution channel, helping operators reach renters they may not otherwise capture through existing marketing efforts.

"Internet searches for self storage have nearly doubled since 2020, reaching more than 25 million searches annually," said Joseph Woodbury, CEO of Neighbor. "Yet many storage facilities still rely on walk-ins, phone calls, billboards, and limited digital distribution, missing renters at the exact moment they search online."

The new Neighbor + Tenant Inc. partnership instantly enables Tenant Inc.'s 1,000+ customers nationwide to showcase their available inventory directly to renters searching online. This marks another milestone in Tenant Inc.'s proven track record of bringing technology innovation to the self-storage industry.

Tenant Inc. customers can now automatically publish available units to Neighbor's nationwide self-storage marketplace. Renters can discover, compare, and book everything from 5×5 climate-controlled units to drive-up and vehicle storage in minutes. Every reservation syncs back to Tenant Inc., so pricing, billing, and terms remain fully in the operator's control. Leads and reservations are delivered directly into the operator's CRM and via email, providing teams with everything they need to quickly follow up and close high-intent renters without manual data entry or system switching.

"Tenant Inc.'s mission is to simplify growth for storage operators," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. "Now our customers can reach millions of renters on Neighbor without changing their workflow. It's plug-and-play digital growth, all while keeping their day-to-day pricing and operations right where they belong. Because reservations flow directly into Tenant Inc., operators can act faster and convert demand without adding operational complexity or paying outrageous fees."

"We're excited to partner with Tenant Inc. because operators shouldn't have to change how they run their business to reach those renters," said Joseph Woodbury, CEO of Neighbor. "By working with the leading software that facilities already use, Neighbor makes it easier for self-storage companies to capture online demand at the moment renters search—and turn that demand into move-ins."

Why This Partnership Matters for Storage Operators

Pay-for-performance: Storage operators only pay when renters sent by Neighbor actually move in.

Storage operators only pay when renters sent by Neighbor actually move in. Incremental online distribution: Publish once in Tenant Inc. and appear on Neighbor's self-storage marketplace without replacing existing marketing channels.

Publish once in Tenant Inc. and appear on Neighbor's self-storage marketplace without replacing existing marketing channels. Full control: No new systems, no manual uploads, and no disruption to daily operations.

Neighbor connects renters with traditional self-storage facilities through a centralized online marketplace, helping operators capture demand at the moment of intent.

Get Started

Request access through Tenant Inc.'s Integration Portal

Coordinate onboarding with a Neighbor representative at [email protected]

Receive reservations from Neighbor, with booking details syncing back to Tenant Inc.

About Neighbor

Neighbor is the largest and most comprehensive marketplace for self-storage and parking, with listings in every U.S. city. From storage facilities to neighborhood garages, driveways, and RV spots, Neighbor brings every option together in one simple search. Renters can compare and book in minutes, while businesses and individuals earn income by renting out unused space. Backed by $75M from top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Fifth Wall, and Pelion Venture Partners, Neighbor is redefining how people find and provide storage and parking.

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant Inc. is a technology company delivering a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS platform purpose-built for the self-storage industry. The platform connects property management software, storage rental websites, marketing, payment processing, and real-time data analytics into a single system used across point of sale, daily operations, and online rentals.

To learn more, visit tenantinc.com.

