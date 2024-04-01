Tenant, Inc., Introduces One-Time Payment Link for Their Hummingbird Self-Storage Property Management Software, the Next Level of Payment Convenience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant enhancement to customer payment experience and streamline of the payment processes, Tenant, Inc. , a SaaS technology platform company that offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the self-storage industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation - the One-Time Payment Link. This groundbreaking functionality allows tenants to complete online payments in as little as four clicks, a greater than 90% reduction in steps to pay. The easy, fast, and secure payment process allows businesses to collect more money in less time, while also providing a better customer experience.

Previously, tenants making online storage rental payments had to log into the storage facility website account to make an online payment, which required levels of authentication and navigation.

Including payment links in automated delinquency communications enables tenants to complete payment in as little as four clicks, without having to login. There is one click to follow the link from their text or email, a second click to autofill billing address from their browser, a third click to autofill credit card information from their browser, and a fourth click to complete payment. One-Time Payment Links can also be sent on demand in text and emails from the Hummingbird Communication Center.

"Making payments should be the easiest thing your tenant does," said Justin Paquin - Head of Platform Product at Tenant Inc. "One-Time Payment Link is the first of a few innovations we have coming in the next 4 months."

Tosha Giuffrida, Vice President of Operations at Derrel's Mini Storage, had this to say, "In the first two weeks of including payment links in automated delinquency messaging, One-Time Payment Link was used to make over 600 payments. One-Time Payment Link has also reduced the time that manager's spend on the phone taking payments. While on the call we can send the payment link for tenants to complete payment on their own instead of completing the payment over the phone."

Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant, Inc., said, "The One-Time Payment Link by Hummingbird is more than just a feature; it's a step towards a future where payments are seamless experiences that enhance both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. We are ushering in a new level of convenience and security in managing past due payments with Hummingbird's latest offering."

Tenant Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant, Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, self-storage websites, and technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

