Tenant, Inc. Launches Charm, Revolutionizing Self-Storage Call Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant, Inc., the only purpose-built SaaS platform that offers a complete ecosystem of technology solutions tailored to the self-storage industry, is proud to announce the launch of Charm. Charm is a groundbreaking new Call Management System natively integrated with Tenant, Inc.'s Hummingbird Property Management Software (PMS). This launch represents a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency and PCI compliance of self-storage property management.

Charm revolutionizes the storage industry by becoming the first call management tool natively integrated into the PMS. On incoming calls, Charm displays tenant and caller information before answering the call, allowing site managers to greet the customer by name. Charm also introduces PCI-compliant payments over the phone, where callers can securely enter their credit card information using their touch-tone phone without the possibility of credit card numbers being exposed.

"Charm brings telephone communication into the PMS in a new way," said Justin Paquin, Senior Director of Product at Tenant, Inc. Prior to Charm, only a system outside the PMS could access phone records and conversations. Bringing this into the PMS closes the loop on having all tenant communication in one place."

With Charm, operators can efficiently handle calls directly within Hummingbird using any web browser, providing unparalleled flexibility and accessibility. This innovative tool automatically generates leads from non-customer calls, ensuring no opportunity is missed. Charm also captures missed calls and voicemails within the Hummingbird communication center, creating a centralized hub for all customer and lead interactions.

Prior to Charm, customers' name, status, balance owed, and space information were not available to an agent before answering the call, and limited integration capabilities prevented current self-storage property management software solutions from natively capturing call recordings, voicemails, and missed calls. Properties depended on staff to manually record leads, a process prone to human error, which resulted in opportunities slipping through the cracks. The traditional method of having customers provide their card information over the phone posed significant security risks for self-storage facilities.

Charm transforms this outdated approach, empowering your team to deliver exceptional customer service with efficiency while maintaining the highest security standards.

Charm is available on a per-property basis. Self-storage owners should reach out to the Tenant, Inc., Sales team to subscribe.

