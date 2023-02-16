Tenant Inc. Now Integrates with SpiderDoor

Our latest integration expands our gate access capabilities.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc., a leader in self storage technology, has developed an integration with SpiderDoor to bring more gate access options to customers and to bolster its remote management capabilities.

SpiderDoor was founded to give storage operators access to the latest and greatest in cloud-based access control technology at an affordable price. Their main product is keypad hardware which is the only one in the market that utilizes cellular data.

With this integration, data flows seamlessly between SpiderDoor and Hummingbird, giving operators real-time insights into their gate activity. With SpiderDoor, all operators have access to a manager's app and a tenant app which provide expanded remote management capabilities.

"There aren't many things more important than making it easy for tenants to open doors to their storage spaces," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. "We are excited to now include SpiderDoor as one of our access control solutions."

With the addition of SpiderDoor to the Tenant platform, our portfolio of access control offerings continues to grow, continuing our mission of giving operators the freedom and choice to build their businesses how they want to.

"Working with the Tenant Inc. team has been a pleasure, and we're excited to offer our access control system on Hummingbird," said Aaron Harwell, owner of SpiderDoor. "The integration between SpiderDoor and Hummingbird gives operators sophisticated, modern solutions to embrace fully remote management."

About Tenant Inc.: Tenant Inc. builds self storage software, for self storage people. We offer a unified ecosystem of self storage products tailored to the real needs of the self storage industry. Our software automates self storage businesses so operators can spend less time on their day-to-day while still seeing their profits grow.

About SpiderDoor: SpiderDoor was founded to provide a strong access control option for storage owners. SpiderDoor is the only provider of cellular access control keypads as well as hardwired keypads that are integrated with self-storage management software. This not only allows owners and managers to access their gates remotely but also allows tenants to open the gate with SpiderDoor's tenant app as well. Try SpiderDoor today, you will be glad you did!

SOURCE Tenant Inc.