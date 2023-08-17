Tenant, Inc., Partners with Kennard's Self Storage in Australia to Provide Self Storage Technology Ecosystem

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant, Inc. , the only VSaaS technology platform company that offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the Self Storage industry, has recently partnered with Kennard's Self Storage in Australia to onboard their 106 locations.

The team at Kennard's went through an arduous, months-long search for a technology solution that would allow them to evolve, innovate, and scale as a company, after experiencing limitations with other platforms. After vetting the leading storage industry technology providers, they chose Tenant, Inc., for their robust offering of features and integration capabilities.

Sam Kennard, principal, and CEO of Kennard's Self Storage, said, "Tenant, Inc. was a clear choice for us. We were impressed with not only the well-rounded suite of storage industry-specific tools but also with the robust e-commerce engine they had developed. With Tenant, Inc., we can operate more efficiently, gain more transparency through the valuable data they provide, and scale our business. Most importantly, we can provide a better storage rental experience for our customers."

"We are honored to be working with Kennard's", said Lance Watkins, Tenant, Inc.'s founder and CEO. "Kennard's was the very first self storage company in Australia, and is one of the largest. Kennard's highly impressed us with their understanding of technology and impressive in-house capabilities. We consider them a reference customer, and we are looking forward to working closely with their team for a smooth implementation."

About Tenant, Inc.

Tenant Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the self storage industry. Tenant, Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, self storage website, and technology solutions that give self storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com

About Kennard's Self Storage

Founded in 1973, Kennards Self Storage is proudly a privately owned, family operated business. Kennard's specialties include: Business Spaces, Climate Controlled Wine Cellars, Gun Storage, Box Shops, Self Storage, Personal Custody Boxes, and Vehicle and RV Storage.

Kennard's offers private lock up spaces in a wide range of sizes, access 7 days per week, and all 115 locations have free wi-fi and digital CCTV coverage for additional security. Many locations also boast individually alarmed spaces and 24 hour access.

To learn more, visit www.kss.com.au or www.kennards.co.nz

