Tenant, Inc., Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Information Security Control Compliance Certification

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant, Inc. , a vertical SaaS technology platform company that offers a complete software ecosystem tailored to the Self-Storage industry, is pleased to announce it has successfully passed a stringent, months-long audit process which encompassed security, availability and confidentiality, resulting in SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

SOC 2 certification is a critical milestone for Tenant, Inc., as it provides the credentials to establish trust, mitigate risk, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. By adhering to the SOC 2 framework and obtaining independent validation of their security controls, Tenant, Inc., can reassure customers of their commitment to protecting sensitive data and maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

"We are thrilled to have attained SOC 2 certification, as it reaffirms our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of security and reliability," said Manjax Bangalore, Tenant Inc.'s Senior VP of Engineering. "This certification reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen our security posture and safeguard sensitive data of our valued customers."

In today's digital landscape, trust and security are paramount, especially for Software as a Service (SaaS) providers whose technology platforms facilitate online transactions involving customer data. One crucial step towards establishing and maintaining trust with clients is obtaining SOC 2 certification, the highest standard of data security.

"Establishing our SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an important step for us," says Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant, Inc. "We have always maintained the highest standards for our platform's security, but being verified by a third-party auditor validates our commitment to protecting customer data."

What is SOC 2 Certification?

SOC (System and Organization Controls) Type 2 certification is a framework developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to assess the security, and privacy of information handled by service providers. It is specifically designed for technology and cloud computing organizations that store customer data in the cloud or provide services via the internet.

The SOC 2 certification process involves a comprehensive assessment of an organization's controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality. By successfully completing this assessment, Tenant Inc. has demonstrated its adherence to industry-leading security practices and standards. SOC 2 requires organizations to implement rigorous security measures to protect against unauthorized access, data breaches, and other cybersecurity threats. This includes implementing access controls, encryption, network security, regular security assessments, redundancy, disaster recovery plans, and establishing controls to detect and prevent errors, fraud, or unauthorized modifications to data.

Tenant Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology ecosystem that is purpose-built for the self storage industry. Tenant, Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, including storage facility property management software, self storage websites, and technology solutions that give self storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

