Tenant, Inc., to Exhibit Their Self-Storage Software Technology Platform at the Self Storage Association (SSA) 2023 Fall Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant, Inc., the only purpose-built SaaS technology platform company which offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the self-storage industry, will be exhibiting at Booth #361 of the Self Storage Association (SSA) Fall Conference & Expo.

This year's Self Storage Association (SSA) Fall Conference & Expo takes place September 5-8, 2023, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SSA Fall Conference & Expo is one of the largest annual self-storage events, with educational sessions and exhibits for self-storage operators and investors.

Visitors to the Tenant, Inc. booth will be able to see how Tenant, Inc.'s self-storage software platform performs as a turn-key, holistic system which facilitates anything from online rentals, promotions, and facility automation to protection plans and payment processing. The result is an easy-to-use property management and website experience to help self-storage owners reduce costs and increase profits.

Tenant, Inc. staff will be available to book in-person meetings and product demos both during and around regular trade show hours.

Attendees visiting the Tenant booth will also be among the first to see the newly released Revenue Management Automation features within Tenant's Hummingbird Property Management System, which allow self-storage operators to set rates and rents based on occupancy levels and other customizable factors.

"We created the Tenant, Inc., platform to integrate all the components a self-storage operator needs into an intuitive software platform, while simultaneously delivering a seamless consumer rental experience," said Lance Watkins, Tenant, Inc.'s CEO. "Our solution elevates self-storage operators out of the mode of buying one disjointed technology after another to run their business, in favor of a single solution that meets all their needs."

Tenant, Inc.'s goal has always been to provide its customers with freedom and choice in their software and to enable profitability. Tenant's open platform is designed to create customizable solutions through a suite of products that optimize how owners run their businesses, and customers always own their data.

Also featured at Tenant, Inc.'s booth #361 will be Storelocal, a membership community created and led by self-storage operators. Storelocal provides solutions for members to compete on a much larger scale, from community membership to brand licensing.

About the Self Storage Association (SSA)

For more than 40 years the Self Storage Association (SSA) has served as the official trade organization and voice of the U.S. and international self storage industry. The national SSA is formally affiliated with 40 state associations within the United States. In addition to its U.S. relationships, the SSA is affiliated with 9 international organizations representing another 12,000 self storage facilities worldwide. The SSA sponsors two national events each year. In September, industry professionals gather in Las Vegas for the SSA Annual Fall Conference & Trade Show, and the Spring Self Storage Conference & Trade Show located in various cities east of the Mississippi.

To learn more about the SSA Fall Conference, please visit selfstorageevents.org

About Tenant, Inc.

Tenant Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant, Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, self storage website, and technology solutions that give self storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com

