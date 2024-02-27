Tenant, Inc., Unveils New Features for Its Cloud-Based Self-Storage SaaS Software Platform at the Storelocal® 10th Annual Innovation Summit 2024 Conference

News provided by

Tenant Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant, Inc., a vertical SaaS technology platform company that offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the self-storage industry, unveiled several new features  designed to help self-storage operators significantly streamline their business processes and gain valuable data insights at the 10th Annual Storelocal Innovation Summit.

This wave of feature releases is part of Tenant, Inc.'s continued mission to develop best-in-class technology products that provide value to the self-storage industry.

Tenant, Inc. presented the following new features:

  • Targeted & Filtered Tabs on Landing Pages - This feature utilizes query parameters to filter landing pages for specific storage sizes or types. This allows marketers to create targeted, feature-specific campaigns that direct visitors to specialized landing pages for  a more streamlined sales funnel.
  • Google Analytics 4 Advanced Setup and Looker Studio Dashboards - Tenant, Inc.'s Digital Marketing team has developed a Google Analytics architecture specifically tailored for self-storage operators with multiple storage facilities, which allows them to view their entire portfolio, or view data on individual facilities or groups of facilities. By visualizing the data in Looker Studio, self-storage operators can now easily gain valuable insight with the data visualization flexibility they need.
  • One-Time Payment Links - Storage operators can generate payment links which allow their customers to pay their rent quickly and securely with one easy click. No logins are necessary.
  • Unified Communications - Now, storage facilities can organize, manage, and deploy all customer communications  through one central place.
  • Rent Management - This feature provides a streamlined way for self-storage operators to automate rental rates by creating sets of rules and conditions.
  • Tenant Warehouse - Tenant, Inc., has differentiated itself from other players in the self-storage software industry by offering a data abstraction layer. With Tenant Warehouse, customers can build customized data reports with their choice of visualization tools like Power BI, Qlik View, Tableau, or other tools of customer's preference. Additionally, Tenant, Inc., is offering a storage-specific, pre-built Power BI dashboard to provide unparalleled business insights to customers with ease and convenience.
  • Promotions Management - The Promotions Management feature enhances the capabilities of our storage facility management software by enabling storage operators to easily manage pricing promotions, and control how they are displayed on their websites.

The Storelocal Innovation Summit provides Storelocal Storage founders, members, and partners with a chance to come together as a community to learn about industry trends and technology, to strategize, brainstorm, and network with some of the most innovative and forward-looking self-storage operators in the industry who are interested in competing with much larger storage conglomerates.

"We couldn't be happier with both the turnout and the event as a whole," said Travis Morrow, CEO of Storelocal. "Between the Storelocal business presentations and Tenant, Inc.'s technology sessions, the conference center was abuzz with enthusiasm. The Q&A sessions and networking were also invaluable, as they allowed us the valuable feedback that inspires us to deliver even more to our members."

Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant, Inc., said, "It was a proud moment to see the Tenant, Inc. team, who had worked tirelessly over the past year, bring to fruition and present this series of industry-leading features and analytics. This is a critical time as the self-storage industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, and our recent innovations make our platform more robust than ever. The Innovation Summit was the perfect venue for us to demonstrate our enhanced capabilities."

This year's Storelocal Innovation Summit celebrated its  10th year with record-high attendance; a testament that Storelocal members' continue to benefit from the organization, and show keen interest in Tenant, Inc.'s, emerging technologies that can greatly improve their business operations.

About Storelocal 
Storelocal is a membership organization created to empower independent self-storage owners and operators to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Storelocal members gain access to a multitude of discounts, enabling them to lower operational costs and increase profits through access to best-in-class products and services, in-house technology development, and vendor partnerships.

In addition to membership, Storelocal offers the ability to join the Storelocal Storage brand, a program that offers self-storage owners a complete Ops-in-a-Box platform, including Tenant, Inc.'s state-of-the-art property management software,  branding elements, and storage rental websites on the storelocal.com domain with recognized domain authority.

With more than 1,500 members and a real estate value worth more than $10 billion, Storelocal is stronger than ever.

About Tenant, Inc.
Tenant, Inc. is a technology company which offers a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS technology solution, purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant, Inc. provides a single platform of storage facility management software, storage rental websites, marketing, payment processing, data analytics, and other technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business efficiently across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

SOURCE Tenant Inc.

Also from this source

Storelocal® Innovation Summit 2024 - Celebrating 10 Years of Innovation in the Self-Storage Industry

Storelocal® Innovation Summit 2024 - Celebrating 10 Years of Innovation in the Self-Storage Industry

The 10th Annual Storelocal Innovation Summit Presented by Tenant Inc., will take place on Feb. 1-2, 2024, at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach,...
Tenant, Inc., Announces Sponsorship of 3rd Annual Self Storage Income Live Event

Tenant, Inc., Announces Sponsorship of 3rd Annual Self Storage Income Live Event

Tenant, Inc., the only VSaaS platform that offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the self storage industry, today announced its premiere...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.