Tencarva Machinery Company, Backed by Bessemer Investors, Acquires Detroit Pump & Mfg. Co.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencarva Machinery Company ("Tencarva" or "the Company"), the Southeast's premier value-added distributor and service provider of flow control and process equipment solutions to industrial and municipal end-markets, announced today that it has acquired Detroit Pump & Mfg. Co. ("Detroit Pump"). Tencarva is backed by Bessemer Investors, LLC ("Bessemer"), a New York-based investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Warren, MI, Detroit Pump is a comprehensive distributor and service provider of process pumping and fluid handling equipment to leading manufacturers and municipalities. The company offers a wide variety of pumps including centrifugal, seal-less, self-priming, and submersible pumps, among others. Detroit Pump's management team will continue in their same roles under Tencarva.

Ed Pearce, President of Tencarva, said, "Detroit Pump is a value-added service provider with an extensive product offering across the entire state of Michigan. This acquisition allows Tencarva to enter a new market with like-minded, customer-oriented team members. Detroit Pump further strengthens our position as one of the leading industrial and municipal pump distribution and service companies in the country."

"Detroit Pump is a great fit for Tencarva's strategy, which is focused on expanding selectively through top-tier, engineering-focused sales and service talent," added Bohdan Tyshynsky, Principal at Bessemer. "We're excited to continue supporting the Tencarva team as they steer the Company into new geographies and markets, while maintaining the best-in-class reputation the team has built over many years."

Tencarva continues to actively seek strategic partnerships with industry-leading industrial and municipal flow control and process equipment distribution and service companies. Please contact Andrew Mendelsohn ([email protected]) or Bohdan Tyshynsky ([email protected]) to learn more.

About Tencarva Machinery Company

Tencarva was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1978 with the mission of distributing and servicing pumps and associated liquid handling equipment to industrial customers. Tencarva has increased its capabilities, added new suppliers, expanded geographies and enhanced its product portfolio, entering the municipal market in 2006. Today, Tencarva employs over 580 employees, including over 125 employee shareholders, across 35 locations in the Southeast and Midwest. Tencarva also goes to market under the following brands: Southern Sales, Saladin Pump & Equipment, Hudson Pump & Equipment, ESSCO Service & Sales, Fischer Process, Uniguard Machine Guards and Tri-State Coating & Machine. For more information, please visit https://www.tencarva.com.

About Detroit Pump & Mfg.

Founded in 1926, Detroit Pump & Mfg. is a full-service distributor and service center of process pumping and fluid handling equipment. Detroit Pump offers a wide variety of pump styles, including centrifugal, seal-less, gear, self-priming, ANSI, grinder, screw, air-operated diaphragm (AOD/AODD), high pressure, solids handling, chemical metering, mag drive, slurry, multistage, sewage, split case, progressive cavity and submersible pumps. Detroit Pump represents many of the leading manufacturers in the industry, including Gorman-Rupp, LMI (master stocking distributor), Peerless, Grundfos, All-Flo, Weir, Crane, Cornell and many others. For more information, please visit https://detroitpump.com/.

About Bessemer Investors

Bessemer Investors is a New York-based investment firm focused on partnering with middle market businesses to support growth and enhance value creation. Bessemer differentiates itself by combining a long-term, flexible capital base with a team of experienced private equity professionals. This approach offers unique solutions to Bessemer's partners and the flexibility to maximize long-term value. For further information, please visit https://www.bessemerinvestors.com.

