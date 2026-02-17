Tencarva Machinery Company, Backed by Bessemer Investors, Acquires Hoffman-Kane Distributors, Inc.

Acquisition Enhances Tencarva's Geographic Coverage and Reinforces Strategy of Partnering with High-Quality, Service-Oriented Distributors That Bring Technical Capability and Strong Customer Relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencarva Machinery Company ("Tencarva"), a leading value-added distributor and service provider of flow control and process equipment solutions to industrial and municipal end markets, announced today that it has acquired Hoffman-Kane Distributors, Inc. ("Hoffman-Kane" or "the Company"), a provider of industrial fluid handling and sealing solutions in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, and West Virginia. Tencarva is backed by Bessemer Investors, LLC ("Bessemer"), a New York-based Investment Firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the transaction, Tencarva secured exclusive territorial rights for two leading OEM partners, expanding their sales region for John Crane into the Ohio Valley and adding ITT Goulds within Hoffman-Kane's territory.

Founded in 1962 and based in based in Pittsburgh, PA, Hoffman-Kane offers a broad range of products and services including seals, gaskets, pumps, packaging & isolation products, pump & seal repair services, and custom fabrication. The Company has built a strong reputation for technical expertise and customer service across industrial end markets. Hoffman-Kane will continue to operate under its existing name while leveraging Tencarva's systems, scale, and operational resources. Tim Kane, Vice President of Sales, and Will Kane, Vice President of Operations, together with the broader team, will continue in their roles with the Company.

"Hoffman-Kane represents an attractive strategic fit for Tencarva as we expand our footprint further across the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic region," said Henry Ritchie, President of Tencarva. "The business brings technical capability, strong customer relationships, a high-quality line card and deep application expertise, in addition to a talented sales team. We see meaningful opportunities to share best practices across organizations and grow together. In addition, we are excited to expand our relationship with key OEMs, while continuing to provide best-in-class sales and service."

"After years of doing business together and building a relationship, we knew Tencarva was the right partner for Hoffman-Kane's next chapter," said Tim Kane. Will Kane added, "They understand our business, respect what we've built, and share our commitment to our people and customers. We're confident they'll help the company grow while preserving the culture and values that matter most to us."

Tencarva continues to actively seek strategic partnerships with industry-leading industrial and municipal flow control and process equipment distribution and service companies. Please contact Andrew Mendelsohn ([email protected]) or Bohdan Tyshynsky ([email protected]) to learn more.

About Tencarva Machinery Company

Tencarva was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1978 with the mission of distributing and servicing pumps and associated liquid handling equipment to industrial customers. Tencarva has increased its capabilities, added new suppliers, expanded geographies and enhanced its product portfolio, entering the municipal market in 2006. Today, Tencarva employs over 580 employees, including over 125 employee shareholders, across 34 locations in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. Tencarva also goes to market under the following brands: Southern Sales, Saladin Pump & Equipment, Hudson Pump & Equipment, ESSCO Service & Sales, Fischer Process, Uniguard Machine Guards, Tri-State Coating & Machine, Detroit Pump & Mfg. Co., and Atlantic Valve & Equipment. For more information, please visit https://www.tencarva.com.

About Hoffman-Kane Distributors, Inc.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Hoffman-Kane Distributors, Inc. is a distributor and service provider of seals, rotating and fluid handling equipment, and gaskets serving industrial customers across Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is known for its deep technical expertise, strong OEM relationships, and aftermarket capabilities, including repair services and custom fabrication. For more information, please visit https://www.hoffman-kane.com/.

About Bessemer Investors

Bessemer Investors is a New York-based investment firm focused on partnering with middle market businesses to support growth and enhance value creation. Bessemer differentiates itself by combining a long-term, flexible capital base with a team of experienced private equity professionals. This approach offers unique solutions to Bessemer's partners and the flexibility to maximize long-term value. For further information, please visit https://www.bessemerinvestors.com.

