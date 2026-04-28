TenCate to Install Pivot® Performance Turf at University of Wisconsin-Madison's Bruce Family Recreation Fields

MADISON, Wis., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TenCate, the global leader in high‑performance synthetic turf systems, announced today that it has been selected to install over 280,000 square feet of Pivot® Performance Turf at the University of Wisconsin–Madison's Bruce Family Recreation Fields. The project will serve the university's robust intramural and sport club programs and is scheduled for completion during the summer of 2026, ahead of the 2026–2027 academic year.

TenCate, the global leader in high performance synthetic turf systems, will be installing over 280,000 square feet of Pivot® Performance Turf at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Bruce Family Recreation Fields. The new synthetic turf field will be fully lined to accommodate flag football, soccer, softball, and baseball, creating a highly versatile space designed to support thousands of UW–Madison students each year.

The new synthetic turf field will be fully lined to accommodate flag football, soccer, softball, and baseball, creating a highly versatile space designed to support thousands of UW–Madison students each year. The field functions as a campus commons: a visible, active space that supports wellness, engagement and a sense of identity for students. With heavy daily use, Pivot's durability and consistency were key factors in its selection.

"We are excited to be working with TenCate to bring the Pivot Turf System to our campus here at the University of Wisconsin-Madison," said Jeff Straw, Associate Director of Facility Services, UW-Madison Recreation & Wellbeing. "We are looking forward to our students and members being able to experience the benefits of installing this type of turf system."

Pivot® Performance Turf was also chosen for its industry‑leading environmental profile. Located directly along the shore of pristine Lake Mendota, the facility required a surface solution that minimized environmental impact. Unlike legacy artificial turf systems, Pivot eliminates black crumb rubber infill, preventing primary microplastic pollution from entering surrounding waterways.

As a fourth‑generation artificial turf system, Pivot® Performance Turf represents the latest evolution in synthetic turf technology. Engineered for optimal athlete experience and longevity, Pivot carries an industry‑leading 12‑year warranty and is purpose‑built to withstand the high‑traffic demands of collegiate intramural sports.

"The selection of Pivot strongly aligns with Wisconsin's state motto, 'Forward,' underscoring the university's commitment to progress, innovation, and forward‑thinking infrastructure investment," said Jody Factor, President of TenCate Midwest. "We're incredibly excited to partner with UW–Madison and to support the health and well‑being of students through high-performing, durable, innovative spaces."

Pivot® Performance Turf continues to gain momentum across collegiate campuses nationwide for its grass‑like performance, environmental advantages, and ability to support intense, multi‑use athletic environments without the use of traditional crumb rubber infill.

About TenCate

TenCate designs and delivers the future of sports surfaces. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide, TenCate is a truly global company with strong local roots. We provide high‑performance turf, track and sports lighting systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living in more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated—from research and development through installation and recycling—our trusted local teams deliver surfaces that perform, last, and enhance active communities.

For more information, visit www.tencategrass.us.

Contact:

Erica Rumpke

[email protected]

513-484-6795

SOURCE TenCate Grass Americas