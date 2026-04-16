TenCate Track Solutions Celebrates Installation of New Mondo Track at the University of Florida and Its Role in Supporting the 2026 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational

TenCate installed a new track at UF's Percy Beard Track in 2025; it hosts the Tom Jones Invitational April 17–18. Post this

This year marks an exciting milestone: the debut of the newly installed Mondo Super X 720 track, designed and installed by the TenCate group in 2025. Known globally for its unparalleled speed, optimal energy return, and consistency, the Super X 720 surface reinforces the University of Florida's commitment to maintaining a world-class competition environment. The new track replaces the Mondo surface installed by the TenCate team in 2018.

TenCate Track Solutions, the track division of TenCate, is also playing a leading role in supporting the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, with a multi-year commitment that extends through 2029.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the University of Florida to deliver a world-class surface at Percy Beard Track," said Jim Stalford, President of TenCate Track Solutions. "This facility reflects the highest standards of performance and safety, and we are thrilled to support the outstanding athletes competing at this year's Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. It's an honor to contribute to an event that celebrates excellence, tradition, and the enduring legacy of Coach Tom Jones."

The University of Florida established the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in 2008 to honor the late Tom Jones, who served as the Gators' women's track & field head coach from 1993–2007. Jones led the program to three SEC titles and left a lasting legacy as one of the most respected coaches in collegiate athletics. Today, the meet stands as a tribute to his impact on both the sport and the University of Florida community.

"We're thrilled to showcase the new Mondo Super X 720 track here at Percy Beard Track," said Bill Smith, Athletic Director for Facilities at the University of Florida. "GeoSurfaces delivered an exceptional installation that gives our athletes a truly elite surface. We're equally grateful for the continued collaboration with TenCate Track Solutions, whose support helps elevate the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational year after year. This upgraded facility ensures that Coach Jones's legacy is honored with the standard of excellence he inspired."

TenCate Track Solutions looks forward to welcoming athletes, fans, and the broader track & field community to experience the exceptional new surface at Percy Beard Track. The 2026 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational promises two days of remarkable performances, meaningful tradition, and spirited celebration—an event worthy of the legacy it honors and the world-class facility that now hosts it.

About TenCate

TenCate designs and delivers the future of sports surfaces. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide, TenCate is a global company with strong local roots. TenCate offers high-performance synthetic turf, track, and sports lighting systems for across more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated, TenCate manages everything from R&D to recycling, working hand-in-hand with its own trusted local partners who bring deep expertise and on-the-ground insight. Whether it's a world-class stadium or a community field, we deliver surfaces that perform, last, and support vibrant, active lives.

For more, visit www.tencategrass.us.

Contact:

Erica Rumpke

[email protected]

513-484-6795

SOURCE TenCate Grass Americas