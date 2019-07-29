Tencent Cloud helps Chinese Games enter the world stage by providing game development and operation solutions

SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent's global cloud services and innovative technological solutions have helped games to prosper in the global market, including Youzu's Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming (web version), U.LU's ARKA, and Zilong's Laplace M.

Resources and technical support: ensuring the quality of gaming experience

Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming (Web Version), as one of the most popular IPs, was extremely successful after its launch. User traffic caused great challenges for the stability of the main engine, IO, resource expansion and data storage. Tencent Cloud provides rich resources for server cabinet in North America and it expands capacity via hybrid cloud. Furthermore, Tencent hybrid cloud provides game servers with the capability of cloud scaling and adjusts CVM computing resources according to the game's business objectives and strategies. The usage of high-performance database enables functions such as automatic disaster tolerant, online upgrade, real-time backup. It also provides the deployment of scalable MySQL by minutes that allows flexible configuration on the demand. At the meantime, Tencent Cloud offers different BGP networks to satisfy the needs of users around the world and thus greatly improves the quality of network between end users and the serve.

Voice solutions: satisfying social needs of the game

With the rise of MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) games alongside social networking in gaming, ARKA greatly meets the social needs of gamers in South Korea. However, this also leads to higher demands on the designed scenarios and the voice input quality.

With accumulation in the field of voice solution for games, Tencent Cloud's Gaming Multimedia Engine (GME) provides features such as in-game voice chat, voice messaging, voice-to-text conversion and 3D positional voice chat which personalizes interactive experience with immersive content. Tencent Cloud thoroughly optimizes MMO scenarios and provides the solution supporting a wide range of challenging situations such as national warfare command with hundreds of thousands of users simultaneously on line, team voice chat for 20 players and voice messaging/voice-to-text conversion. With its wholistic features and low access threshold, Tencent enables developers to meet varieties of voice related needs only through accessing a single SDK and entering a few lines of code.

Security solutions: ensuring the safety of game operations

The game industry is the popular target of DDoS attacks, with a significant number of hackers and blackmail activities. Security issues constitute to be challenges for a long time.

Tencent offers full-scale Dayu Cloud Security Services for Laplace M's platform and server. With the condition of not affecting normal operations, it accurately intercepts attack from different sorts of networks and blocks traffic attacks by various of traffic suppression methods. In addition, Tencent Cloud also provides Game Escort Expert Services to assess the rationality and risk of the business structure together with Laplace M developers, in order to ensure the game's stable operation.

As one of the fastest growing and most widely distributed Chinese cloud service providers, Tencent's world-class global cloud infrastructure are currently available in 53 areas in 25 countries and regions globally, including the Silicon Valley in western United States, Frankfurt in Germany, Seoul in South Korea, Washington in eastern United States, Mumbai in India, Bangkok in Thailand, Moscow in Russia, Tokyo in Japan, etc. In addition, more than 1,300 CDN acceleration nodes are deployed outside these areas. This provides strong resources and technical support for more and more game manufacturers to their global strategy.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud