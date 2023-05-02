Tencent Cloud Joins Forces with Extreme Digital Solutions to Provide High-Quality Cloud Services in Brazil

Tencent Cloud is partnering with Extreme Digital Solutions to power organizations through secure, reliable, and cost-effective cloud infrastructure solutions, boosting the future of Brazil's cloud development

SAO PAULO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud announced today that it has joined forces with Brazilian tech integrator Extreme Digital Solutions (EDS) to seamlessly integrate Tencent Cloud's services into the systems of EDS's clients. The partnership combines both parties' expertise as leaders in their fields, expanding the cloud solutions and services available in Brazil and accelerating the country's cloud development.

As a cloud broker and integrator, EDS is driven by its mission to help organizations implement simpler and more efficient processes. Through the newly minted partnership, EDS now has more leverage in achieving its mission via Tencent Cloud's extensive range of cloud computing resources. Together, EDS and Tencent Cloud aim to assist companies in achieving their digital transformation goals by providing secure, reliable, and cost-effective cloud infrastructure solutions, ultimately resulting in improved business efficiency, enhanced customer experience, and increased competitiveness in the market.

Tencent Cloud and EDS demonstrated their exceptional capabilities through their work with the Brazilian Federal Public Prosecution Office (MPF) multi-cloud RFP, for the procurement of managed cloud computing services under the cloud broker model, being rewarded in April 2023 with a 3 years contract.

In 2021, Tencent Cloud launched its first Internet Data Center (IDC) in São Paulo, Brazil, expanding Tencent Cloud's globe-spanning network across 26 regions and 70 availability zones. This moment marked Tencent Cloud's official entry into the Latin American market and highlighted the company's commitment to worldwide digitalization.

Yolanda Li, Vice President at Tencent Cloud International and Head of Tencent Cloud Americas, remarked, "The future is looking so much brighter for organizations using cloud infrastructure, or those who are just starting their digital transformation journeys in Brazil. We look forward to collaborating with EDS to bolster its mission of supporting clients in making their processes more agile and intelligent. Tencent Cloud's highly reliable, high-quality cloud products and solutions, partnered with EDS' professional services, are set to boost the capabilities of companies and businesses while speeding up the country's cloud development."

Jonatas Mattes, Chief Technology Officer of Extreme Digital Solutions, said, "At the core of Extreme Digital Solutions is the belief that technology should help businesses adopt simpler and more efficient processes. With this philosophy in mind, we are excited to secure this partnership with Tencent Cloud to integrate their secure, safe and, reliable products into our clients' systems."

Gustavo Rabelo, Chief Executive Officer of Extreme Digital Solutions, expressed, "As a leading tech integrator in Brazil, we look forward to continued success through our partnership with Tencent, sharing one goal to deliver cutting-edge solutions for our clients. Leveraging our respective expertise and extensive experience, EDS and Tencent Cloud will work hand-in-hand in designing and implementing customized solutions that create agile and intelligent systems for organizations in Brazil."

About Extreme Digital Solutions

Extreme Digital is a Brazilian tech integrator with a mission to make organizations simpler and more efficient. Together with Extreme Group, we support clients in their search for results, making processes more agile and intelligent. We work developing our own products, focused on professional services, and partnering with major manufacturers and providers.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud