Tencent Supports Open Source Community With Linux Foundation Platinum Membership

Tencent has demonstrated a growing dedication to open source in recent years. It has used Linux extensively for many years, was one of the first companies to leverage the OpenDaylight SDN controller and was a founder of the China Open SDN (COS) committee. Tencent sponsors dozens of open source projects on GitHub, and is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger, LF Networking and the Open Networking Foundation. In addition, Tencent is a founding Premier member of the recently-launched LF Deep Learning Foundation, which is focused on supporting various technical efforts in artificial intelligence. Tencent has previously announced it intends to contribute its Angel project, a high-performance distributed machine-learning platform tuned for big data/models, to the LF Deep Learning Foundation.

Tencent's Liu Xin will join The Linux Foundation Board of Directors. In addition to a seat on the board, as a Platinum member, Tencent will be able to take advantage of the foundation's expertise in areas such as open source governance, legal and compliance, events, marketing and more. As a Platinum member, Tencent will be able to offer further support and resources to a wide variety of open source projects and their communities.

"Becoming a Platinum member of The Linux Foundation clearly reinforces the importance of open source to Tencent, and its commitment to the open source community," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. "As Tencent's contributions to open source continue to accelerate, The Linux Foundation is thrilled to work more closely with the company to provide more resources and support to the community. We look forward to collaborating with Tencent to enable more innovation and development to spur the creation of new and exciting technologies in the days ahead."

"We are honored to be a Platinum member of The Linux Foundation. Open source is core Tencent's technical strategy," said Liu Xin, general manager of the Mobile Internet Group, Tencent. "We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the international open source community and promoting innovation in cutting edge technology. As a first step, we are contributing our open source microservices project TARS, and open source name service project Tseer, to The Linux Foundation. In addition, we plan to contribute our open source AI project Angel to the LF Deep Learning Foundation. Together, we will help to build a welcoming and energized global open source ecosystem."

More than 800 organizations are members of The Linux Foundation and the open source projects it hosts. AT&T, Cisco, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Qualcomm, Samsung and VMware are also Platinum members. To learn more about Linux Foundation membership or to join the organization, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/.

