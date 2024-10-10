Tend Partners with Adonis to Modernize Billing Processes, Increase Revenue, and Support Continued Growth

Top-rated and rapidly growing dental service organization turns to Adonis to drive revenue, increase team capacity, and support a best-in-class patient dental experience.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a leading Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform, today announces its partnership with Tend, a top-rated, full service dental practice built around patient experience. With over 25 studios, 650 employees, and upwards of 100,000 members nationwide, Tend has set a new standard for dentistry — making a trip to the dentist a hassle-free, personalized, straightforward experience.

"We're incredibly proud to be partnering with Tend. Their commitment to delivering best-in-class dental care with state-of-the-art technology aligns with our mission here at Adonis," said Akash Magoon, Co-Founder and CEO, Adonis. "Tend is clearly rewriting the standard of dentistry by taking a modernized approach to patient-facing dental care. They're equally applying that same rigor to their revenue cycle operations by introducing Adonis Intelligence. We've learned a great deal about the needs and nuances of dental service organizations through the work we've done with similar partnerships. We're excited to bring features like actionable alerting, smart worklists, underpayments detection, and a depth of reporting capabilities to give Tend actionable insight into revenue cycle performance — across the entire DSO and at an individual studio level."

Through a partnership with Adonis, Tend will modernize their revenue cycle operations, increasing team agility and driving revenue growth. This will be accomplished through Adonis Intelligence, a revenue cycle platform built for healthcare, that utilizes machine learning to identify revenue cycle trends, changes in payer adjudication, and areas of financial opportunity in billing. With Adonis Intelligence, Tend will gain increased visibility into claims, underpayments, and denial trends, through alerting and custom reporting. Intelligence's Smart Worklist feature will modernize their team's workflow — simplifying task prioritization by flagging the highest value opportunities, and removing tedious time spent consolidating, sorting, and filtering spreadsheets. Moreover, Tend will use these features to mitigate denials, analyze payer trends, drive prioritization, and increase capacity across their billing team, ultimately increasing revenue and speed-to-cash.

"Since our founding in 2019, Tend has developed a tremendous following and we continue to grow our footprint to serve more patients. When evaluating revenue cycle technology, we were looking for a partner that shares our passion for leveraging technology to create a best in class patient experience," said Troy Bage, CEO, Tend. "Adonis stands apart through their commitment to developing technology that offloads the time-consuming, costly tasks of revenue cycle management so that our team can direct their focus to creating an incredible patient experience. We are excited to leverage Adonis Intelligence to modernize our revenue cycle operations, giving us enhanced visibility into claim statuses, underpayments, trends, and more. Bringing Adonis Intelligence on board will increase our team's bandwidth, allowing us to drive revenue growth as we continue to bring the Tend brand of dentistry to more communities."

About Tend

Tend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend is rewriting the playbook of modern dentistry by building a company around the patient, while leveraging the power of technology, a hospitality-driven mindset, and a top tier clinical team. With 27 locations across New York, Washington DC, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville and Connecticut, Tend has set a new standard for dentistry—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Since its launch, Tend has become one of the country's top-rated and in-demand full service dental practices, with 650 team members to support this mission. For more information, visit hellotend.com.

About Adonis

Adonis is a Revenue Intelligence and Automation Platform, built for Healthcare, solving for operational challenges that impact the integrity of revenue cycle management. On average, Healthcare providers are unable to collect 15% or more of the revenue it's owed. This is a result of compounding fractures in traditional RCM; a series of people, processes, systems, and tools are collectively responsible for this dilemma. Powered by data science and automation, Adonis provides solutions to address the common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes. No matter where you are in your revenue cycle journey, we can help you take a step in the right direction to achieve your revenue potential. Learn more at adonis.io.

