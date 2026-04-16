tendercare Expands Trusted Network with Vivo Fitness and Assisting Hands® Home Care, Cementing Its Position as the Front Door to Eldercare

With 441,000+ providers across 50 states intelligently matched to each family's needs, tendercare's Trusted Network of vetted services now spans 20+ categories, extending into health and fitness

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tendercare, the free family caregiving platform, today announced two new national Trusted Network partners: Vivo Fitness, the evidence-based virtual strength and fitness program for adults 55+, and Assisting Hands Home Care, one of the nation's leading non-medical in-home care networks with 134 offices across the United States and Canada. With Vivo as the national anchor, tendercare is also formally launching Health & Fitness as its newest Trusted Network category, helping answer two of the biggest questions seniors face when aging in place: what do I need, and who can I trust to help me stay healthy at home?

Eighty percent of older adults want to remain at home as they age, and there is a growing spectrum of professional services and other offerings to help them do it well. Families need more than a basic set of options to make aging at home work. tendercare is the one place they can turn to navigate it all.

Providers who pass tendercare's extensive vetting and auditing process and are selected as Trusted Network members are matched with families seeking help through AI-based personalized recommendations, and every new partner makes the platform more essential for families and more valuable for the providers inside it.

"At tendercare, we believe the core anchors to aging well start with our health and our trust in the services we rely on," said Shauna Sweeney, Founder and CEO of tendercare. "Health, fitness, and trusted home care are pillars of the aging experience for every American family, and yet finding providers families can actually trust has always been harder and scarier than it should be. There's no shortage of options, but there's also no great way to quickly tell who is legitimate or which eldercare services might be best for you. Vivo Fitness and Assisting Hands have passed our "family test." With every category partner we add to the tendercare platform, we build a better, safer, and more trusting way to age."

Vivo Fitness: Strength and Independence for Adults 55+ and Their Families

Vivo Fitness brings evidence-based, live virtual strength training to adults 55 and over through small-group sessions led by certified trainers. Grounded in clinical research, including a $2.3 million NIH-funded study conducted in partnership with Duke University, participants report significant gains in strength, balance, agility, and endurance in as few as eight weeks. Classes are taught live via Zoom in groups of six or fewer, with personalized modifications for each participant. With a 98% monthly renewal rate, the impact speaks for itself.

As the anchor member in tendercare's new Health & Fitness category, Vivo Fitness will be available to families and caregivers nationwide through the tendercare platform, connecting adults who want to stay strong and independent and the family members who care about keeping them that way, with a program built specifically for that goal.

"The hardest part of what we do has never been the training - it's getting people started. Too often, families don't find us until after a fall or hospitalization, when the window for prevention has already narrowed. But it's never too late to start, and when families take that first step together, it can be a powerful way to support someone they care for. tendercare changes that equation by helping families discover Vivo earlier and engage alongside their loved ones. That's what this partnership is about—meeting people sooner, building strength together, and helping older adults stay independent while there's still everything to gain," said Eric Levitan, Founder & CEO, Vivo.

Assisting Hands Home Care: The Standard for In-Home Care in the Trusted Network

Assisting Hands Home Care has built one of the most impressive footprints in non-medical in-home care in the country. Founded by Dr. Gail Silverstein, a physician driven by the conviction that families deserve reliable, compassionate, dignity-first care in the home, the company operates 134 offices across the United States and Canada in 33 states and provinces, with 14 additional offices set to open next. Their caregivers deliver 24/7 support across the full spectrum of in-home needs: companionship, personal care, Alzheimer's and dementia support, Parkinson's care, post-surgical recovery, and hospice. Assisting Hands is also a VA-approved provider and has been named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

Being named a national tendercare Trusted Network partner means far more than a directory listing. It's a recognition earned through a rigorous vetting process, and it signals something to every family, hospital, and discharge planner.

"We are honored to be selected by tendercare as a national home care partner at such a pivotal time in our industry. Their commitment to transparency and simplifying the care journey aligns deeply with our own values at Assisting Hands. We've spent years building the kind of reputation that earns trust before the first call is made, through our caregivers, our training, our standards, and the families we've shown up for. Together, we are helping families move forward with greater confidence, knowing they have access to trusted information and compassionate, dependable care when they need it most," said Deanna Keppel, Vice President, Assisting Hands® Home Care.

By making it possible for families to connect with the highest-trust services and professionals in every zip code, tendercare continues to build partnerships with national partners across every category of aging. Today's announcement adds to a growing roster of national partnerships, including the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA), Assisted Living Locators, and Eli Health, all announced in recent months. Together, these partnerships are building the most comprehensive, highest-quality care network available to American families.

About Vivo

Vivo is a virtual, evidence-based strength and balance training program designed to help older adults build strength, reduce fall risk, and maintain independence. Through live, interactive small-group classes led by certified trainers, participants receive real-time feedback, personalized support, and a motivating community. Vivo combines progressive strength training with stretching, balance, and cognitive exercises, delivering measurable improvements in functional health, confidence, and quality of life, all from the comfort of home. To learn more about Vivo, please visit https://teamvivo.com.

About Assisting Hands® Home Care

Founded by Dr. Gail Silverstein, Assisting Hands provides compassionate non-medical in-home care through 134 offices across the US and Canada. Services span Alzheimer's and dementia support, Parkinson's care, post-surgical recovery, veterans care, and hospice. Named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. To learn more, please visit https://assistinghands.com.

About tendercare

tendercare is reinventing the way America ages by building the front door to elder care. Built by family caregivers and backed by experts, tendercare is a free, easy-to-use AI-enabled platform that helps families stay organized, prepare for emergencies with tenderID™, and connect with a national Trusted Network of vetted providers across 20+ eldercare categories and 441,000+ professionals in all 50 states. Our mission is simple: reduce unnecessary stress, lower avoidable costs, and help families show up confidently for the people they love. For more information, visit https://trytendercare.com.

SOURCE tendercare