Tendo Ranked in Top 20 of the Forbes 500 Best Startup Employers 2024

Embracing Hybrid Work Dynamics Propels Tendo to #2 in Healthcare Sector, #20 Overall

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tendo , a software company committed to creating seamless healthcare experiences for patients, clinicians, and caregivers, earned the No. 20 spot on the Forbes ranking of America's 500 Best Startup Employers 2024 .

Founded in 2020 by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jen Goldsmith, Tendo was started at the height of the pandemic as a remote-only company and quickly focused on the challenge of building new employee connections, deep collaborations, and a strong culture.

"While many viewed the pandemic as a challenge, we saw it as an opportunity to reimagine the traditional approach to company culture and connection," said Kelly Makovsky, SVP Operations. "From the outset, we focused on things that created a sense of ownership for every Tendo employee. Every employee interviews with our founders. Every employee has equity. Every employee has a voice."

Today, Tendo has grown to more than 150 employees and continues to expand employee-focused programs. An example is Tendo Breathe, one of the company's most popular benefits. Breathe focuses on individual well-being by providing an annual stipend to explore new hobbies, talents, and passions outside of work. Employees are encouraged to share those experiences with others by posting pictures and stories on Tendo's internal message boards.

"As the recruiting leader for Tendo, I talk with prospective employees every day about how we create culture and connection in a hybrid work environment," said Ashley Chou, Senior Recruiting Manager at Tendo. "Programs like Tendo Breathe, company socials (in-person and online), and company-sponsored local events help candidates better understand how we bring employees together regardless of geography."

Hybrid working has become a hallmark of working at Tendo. While many companies have returned to the office, Tendo has embraced a model that seamlessly blends remote and in-office work environments and strives to meet employees where they are.

"San Diego started as a little bit of an experiment. The pandemic caused a rapid shift in the location of technical talent across the country. San Diego was one of the places that benefited from that shift," said Grant Campanelli, Director, Software Engineering and San Diego Office Lead. "As the team grew, we realized that having a place to come together would accelerate team connection and collaboration. Today, San Diego is a reflection of Tendo's culture, a unique combination of focus and fun where kickball and coding are the norm."

Tendo is a software company reimagining what is possible in healthcare. Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo brings continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape along with insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now positioned to enable patients to easily seek, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare with transparent pricing through one solution. Learn more at www.tendo.com .

