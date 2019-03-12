Teneo Acquires Quay Advisers

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired Quay Advisers, a leading strategic communications and investor relations advisory company based in Sydney, Australia.

Quay Advisers was founded in 2016 by John Hurst and Murray Williams and has provided counsel to ASX listed companies and private entities, specializing in the financial services, property, retail, agricultural, leisure, oil, gas and energy sectors.

Mr. Hurst, who will join Teneo as a Senior Managing Director, was previously the Managing Director at Cannings Corporate Communications. He has more than 20 years' experience in business, finance and political reporting and commentary with The Australian Financial Review, including five years as Managing Editor.

Mr. Williams will join Teneo as a Senior Managing Director. He has over 30 years' experience consulting to ASX Top 200 listed companies across a wide range of disciplines including corporate communications, proxy solicitation and shareholder opinion research.

The acquisition of Quay Advisers follows the opening of Teneo's office in Sydney last year along with the appointment in September 2018 of Emily Blyth as Managing Director. Ms. Blyth has almost 20 years' experience in corporate affairs working with Australian and international companies across a range of sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome Quay Advisers to Teneo," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. "They have a tremendous track record of delivering value for their clients and will play an important role in helping further expand our presence in this important market."

Mr. Hurst said: "This represents a very exciting moment for our company. We were attracted by Teneo's global approach to strategic communications and its ability to offer clients access to a global network of more than 750 advisers across strategy and communications, management consulting, and capital and risk advisory."

Teneo has now completed 10 acquisitions since the firm was founded in 2011.

