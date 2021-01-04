Teneo Acquires Ridgeway Partners

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired UK-based Ridgeway Partners, a leading advisory firm specializing in executive search, board appointments and succession planning for a wide range of companies around the world.

Ridgeway, headquartered in London, has been built from a small affiliated business to a sizeable independent partnership with ambition for further growth. The firm has significant expertise in board appointments and advisory services to both public and private companies including a special focus on the appointment of diverse directors. Ridgeway's functional specialisms include Executive Committee roles in Finance, IT/Digital, Risk and HR, operating across all sectors. In addition, Ridgeway has deep industry experience in retail financial services, investment banking, asset and wealth management, insurance, consumer markets, oil and gas and technology.

Sue O'Brien OBE, previous Managing Partner, will become Chairman of Ridgeway and continue to lead the Ridgeway team as part of Teneo, reporting to Chris Wearing the Chairman of Teneo International. The Ridgeway team will also work closely with Nick Claydon, CEO of Teneo UK, and the firm's more than 300 UK-based professionals providing Teneo clients with integrated advisory services not available anywhere else in the market.

"We are truly delighted to be welcoming the Ridgeway team to Teneo," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. "CEOs and leading companies today demand integrated services to help address their biggest challenges and opportunities. We believe talent advisory is a critical component of those services and are deeply committed to further building out our global capabilities in this area to best serve Teneo's clients."

"Our clients will benefit greatly from Teneo's global network and broad set of CEO advisory capabilities," said Sue O'Brien OBE. "Ridgeway is a market leader in board level search and shares a passion for promoting diversity in the board room with Teneo. Together, through our combined CEO and Board relationships, we can significantly expand our talent strategy and advisory services."

"Sue and her colleagues bring deep expertise in leadership talent strategy and have built long term partnerships with their clients across many industries and geographies," said Chris Wearing, Chairman of Teneo International. "Their strong history and track record on diversity is especially important to us and our clients."

The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Important Note: Ridgeway Partners was established in 2004 as an informal affiliation of two separate businesses in the UK and USA. Both geographies have now independently undergone MBOs of the original founders. The UK business was bought by the existing partners in the UK during January 2017 and acquired as an independent business in December 2020 by Teneo. This transaction does not apply to the USA Ridgeway Partners business.

ABOUT TENEO:

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities. The Firm has more than 800 employees located in 20 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please see www.teneo.com.

