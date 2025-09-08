TENEO ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION OF ITS ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE PRACTICE

BERLIN and LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its Energy & Infrastructure (E&I) practice into Europe and the Middle East, building on the successful launch of the practice in North America earlier this year.

The addition of ten senior energy consultants in Germany, Spain, the UK and Dubai – including Berlin-based Senior Managing Director Florian Haacke – strengthens Teneo's ability to advise clients on transformative energy investments, infrastructure projects and strategic growth opportunities across critical global markets.

Florian will lead Teneo's E&I efforts in Europe, bringing over 25 years of industry experience and deep technical knowledge, paired with transactional expertise in areas such as strategy development, technology and product positioning, due diligence and investment advisory.

Florian and his colleagues will be drawing on the expertise of colleagues across the firm's Financial Advisory and Strategy & Communications businesses, such as Marcel Herter and Felix Schönauer in Germany. This close cooperation across practices and regions will ensure that advisory solutions are not only technically sound but also strategically integrated.

The expansion takes place against the backdrop of a global shift in energy innovation, with Europe and the Middle East emerging as key hubs. By strengthening its presence in these regions, Teneo is positioned to help clients navigate the fast-evolving landscape of capital flows, technology deployment and policy developments driving the global energy transition.

"Our clients face unprecedented opportunities and challenges as the energy sector transforms," said Dan Gabaldon, Vice Chairman, Management Consulting and Head of Energy at Teneo. "By growing our presence in these key markets, we can deliver deeper local insight and global expertise to support their most important strategic initiatives."

Florian Haacke said "I'm excited to help broaden Teneo's E&I footprint across new regions and enhance our capabilities in key energy technologies and supply chains. Our clients will benefit from direct, on-the-ground insights into the dynamics of European and Middle Eastern energy markets, along with strategic guidance to effectively position themselves and navigate complex market conditions."

"Florian and his team add real depth to our European platform," said Felix Schönauer, CEO of Teneo's business in Germany. "In recent years we have built a very strong advisory footprint in Continental Europe, supporting clients in critical situations and transformational projects. Now we are able to connect that foundation with a sector that is central to the future of global business and policy."

The expanded E&I team will deliver:

Deeper Insight: Industry-leading expertise in technologies critical to the global energy transition, including energy generation, storage and energy and transport infrastructure

Industry-leading expertise in technologies critical to the global energy transition, including energy generation, storage and energy and transport infrastructure In-Depth Regional Knowledge: First-hand understanding of market dynamics, policy and competitive dynamics shaping regional energy landscapes

First-hand understanding of market dynamics, policy and competitive dynamics shaping regional energy landscapes Integrated Solutions: Close collaboration across Teneo's Financial Advisory, Strategy & Communications and People Advisory teams to provide seamless, end-to-end support for clients

The expansion builds on a number of broader additions Teneo has made across the firm in recent months. These include the formation of its Capital Projects & Infrastructure (CP&I) team in the Middle East, as well as the addition of infrastructure and real assets expertise within the People Advisory business in London.

"Teneo is positioned to lead the global conversation on the next wave of energy and infrastructure transformation," said Bob Zabors, Teneo Vice Chairman, Management Consulting and Head of Infrastructure and Innovation. "With our expanded footprint and integrated approach, we are ready to help clients seize opportunities in one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy."

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance and ESG.

The firm has more than 1,700 employees located in 45+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

SOURCE Teneo