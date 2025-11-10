TENEO EXPANDS CANADIAN ADVISORY CAPABILITY WITH APPOINTMENT OF MARTHA HALL FINDLAY AND SIMON KENNEDY AS SENIOR ADVISORS

The appointments strengthen Teneo's presence in Calgary and Ottawa, deepening the firm's expertise in energy, policy and foreign investment advisory.

TORONTO and OTTAWA, ON and CALGARY, AB , Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointments of Ms. Martha Hall Findlay and Mr. Simon Kennedy as Senior Advisors. In their roles, Ms. Hall Findlay and Mr. Kennedy will become part of a network of former political leaders, senior policymakers and corporate executives offering strategic counsel to business leaders across the globe.

Ms. Hall Findlay is one of Canada's most respected voices on business, energy and economic competitiveness, and brings decades of senior leadership experience across corporate law, business and public policy. She is the former Chief Sustainability and Climate Officer at Suncor Energy and the former CEO of the Canada West Foundation, a major Canadian think tank.

A former Member of Parliament and federal leadership candidate, Ms. Hall Findlay has been a strong advocate for pragmatic approaches to public, business and energy policy. She will use her deep understanding of governance and business strategy to help advance Teneo's growing presence in Western Canada, where the firm advises clients across a number of sectors, including energy, infrastructure and natural resources.

Over more than three decades in the federal public service, Mr. Kennedy held numerous senior leadership roles, including Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), Deputy Minister of Health and Deputy Minister of International Trade. He also served as Canada's G20 Sherpa.

Mr. Kennedy led major national initiatives spanning industrial strategy, health and trade policy, and played a central role in mobilizing Canada's pandemic response. In the International Trade portfolio, he was responsible for Canada's global trade negotiations and export promotion efforts, working closely with partners such as Export Development Canada on trade finance and investment frameworks.

Mr. Kennedy will help guide the continued growth of Teneo's government affairs and foreign investment advisory practice, supporting clients as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory and policy environments.

"Martha and Simon represent the very best of Canadian public and private sector leadership," said James Crossland, Global Vice Chairman at Teneo. "Their deep understanding of public policy, business strategy and global competitiveness will bring exceptional insight to our clients."

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance and ESG.

The firm has more than 1,700 employees located in 45+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

SOURCE Teneo