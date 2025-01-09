TENEO APPOINTS RICHARD ARNOLD NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF TENEO'S FINANCIAL ADVISORY SPORTS PRACTICE

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Richard Arnold as the Non-Executive Chairman of Teneo's fast-growing Financial Advisory Sports Practice. In addition, Richard will play a key role working across Teneo's broader sports, media and entertainment clients in key markets around the world.

Richard was most recently the CEO of Manchester United PLC, one of the world's most popular and valuable sports franchises. During his tenure at Manchester United, Richard generated $7bn in commercial revenue, with multiple world record sponsorship and merchandising deals. Richard also implemented the largest and most successful digital engagement platform in world sport. This underpinned the increase in the team's market value from £795m to £4.3bn. Richard began his career working as a consultant at PwC.

In his new role, Richard will partner with Teneo's Financial Advisory team to help advise on critical events and fundraising, as well as strategic and operational improvement opportunities, for sports-related entities.

In addition, he will work with Teneo Chief Commercial Officer Chris Wearing to support the firm's broader offering to sports, media and entertainment-related clients, leveraging a range of services across the Teneo platform, including Strategic Communications, Government Affairs, Digital Media, Sponsorship Advisory, People Advisory and more.

"As we continue to build Teneo's global sports, media and entertainment sector capabilities, we are delighted to welcome Richard Arnold to the firm," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "Richard is one of the most highly respected names in sports and brings significant expertise and experience to our clients. Given the record levels of investment in the sports, media and entertainment industry, we have significant ambitions to further expand Teneo's capabilities in this space."

"I am excited by the opportunity to work with Teneo," said Richard Arnold. "The world of sports, media and entertainment is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing industries, and Teneo's unique integrated business model advising clients across reputational, strategic and financial matters provides unrivalled counsel to businesses navigating the challenges and opportunities they face. I look forward to working with my new Teneo colleagues around the world."

"Sports properties are increasingly in need of a range of financial advisory services as they navigate a quickly-changing landscape," said Daniel Butters, CEO of Teneo's Financial Advisory business. "We are delighted to work closely with Richard as we help sports-related clients, whether dealing with financial distress or evaluating important new growth opportunities."

Teneo advises a growing number of leading international governing bodies, national governing bodies, clubs and private equity investors on high-profile and existential issues in sports across the firm's five business segments: Financial Advisory; Strategy & Communications; Management Consulting; People Advisory and Risk Advisory.

