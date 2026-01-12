TENEO CONTINUES ASIA-PACIFIC EXPANSION WITH ACQUISITION OF PwC NEW ZEALAND'S BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING SERVICES (BRS) UNIT

Significant expansion of Teneo's Financial Advisory business in Asia-Pacific with the addition of 22 New Zealand-based professionals

Transaction follows Teneo's acquisition of PwC Australia's Business Restructuring Services unit last year

Teneo to open offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch

NEW YORK and LONDON and SYDNEY and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the latest expansion of its fast-growing global business with an agreement to acquire PwC New Zealand's Business Restructuring Services unit.

Through the transaction, 22 members of PwC New Zealand's Business Restructuring Services team will join Teneo including partners John Fisk, Richard Nacey, Stephen White and Executive Director Malcolm Hollis. They will report to Daniel Butters, CEO of Teneo's Financial Advisory business.

As part of Teneo's global Financial Advisory business, the New Zealand team will continue to provide deep expertise in local and international restructuring and insolvency situations, providing a seamless experience for clients and stakeholders. The transaction follows the firm's acquisition of PwC Australia's Business Restructuring Services unit which was announced in July 2025.

"Today's acquisition is another important milestone in our global growth and the build out of Teneo's offering across Asia-Pacific," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "We are deeply committed to continuing to invest in the region, providing a wide range of reputational, strategic and financial advisory services. We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from PwC New Zealand to the firm."

"We continue to see significant opportunity across the region for a critical events advisor of scale, and this acquisition will further strengthen our capabilities in an important market for our business," said Daniel Butters, CEO of Teneo's Financial Advisory business. "We have seen great momentum following the expansion of our Financial Advisory business into Australia last year, and our new colleagues in New Zealand will play a key role in helping us continue to provide world-class service to clients."

John Fisk, incoming Head of Financial Advisory New Zealand at Teneo, said, "We are excited to be joining Teneo and be a key part of its strategy to grow a global financial advisory and restructuring business. We will remain focused on what has always been important: the growth and development of our team and continuing to deliver great outcomes for our clients."

"We are pleased to confirm the sale of PwC New Zealand's BRS unit to Teneo. We look forward to working with Teneo on a seamless transition and wish the team all the best for the future," said Andrew Holmes, CEO, PwC, New Zealand. "PwC remains focused on advancing our clients' ambitions in AI and business transformation, while strengthening trust. With the deep expertise of our Advisory, Assurance, and Tax & Legal teams, we are committed to supporting their success."

Teneo now has more than 1,800 employees around the world. Over the last several years, Teneo's Financial Advisory business has grown to nearly 650 employees providing a range of services including business restructuring, corporate insolvency and bankruptcy, capital advisory, business transformation and forensics and investigations advisory.

Teneo operates across Asia-Pacific, with a well-established presence in key markets including Australia, Japan, Singapore, China and Hong Kong SAR.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close at the end of February 2026.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance, and ESG.

The firm has more than 1,800 employees located in 45+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

