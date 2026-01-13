TENEO EXPANDS EUROPEAN PRESENCE WITH STRATEGIC MAJORITY INVESTMENT IN LEADING MANAGEMENT CONSULTING FIRM CLARITY PARTNERS

Expands Teneo's Management Consulting business with the addition of more than 30 professionals

Establishes presence in the Nordic region, opens new office in Copenhagen

NEW YORK and LONDON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced an expansion of its business in Europe with a strategic majority investment in Clarity Partners, a boutique M&A and strategy consulting firm with an established presence in the Nordics.

Clarity Partners is led by Managing Partner Asbjørn Kastaniegaard along with partners Thomas Klemm Lerstrøm, Anders Gottlieb Thomsen and Martin Bak-Nielsen who collectively bring decades of experience in strategy consulting, investment advisory and execution. The firm has over 30 employees and advises a wide range of clients across strategy, value creation and M&A. As part of the transaction, Teneo will formally open an office in Copenhagen.

Clarity Partners will operate with the existing leadership team and organizational structure in place. The firm will retain its focus on the Danish and Nordic market, while gaining access to Teneo's global footprint and deep expertise across its five business segments: Strategy & Communications, Financial Advisory, Management Consulting, People Advisory and Risk Advisory.

The Clarity Partners team will form part of Teneo's Management Consulting business, which is led by Tim Nixon, CEO of Teneo's Management Consulting business. With the addition of the Clarity Partners team, Teneo's Management Consulting business will include over 250 professionals operating in key markets around the world, with regional hubs in London, New York, Dubai and now Copenhagen. The Management Consulting business supports clients across topics of strategy, revenue growth, performance optimization, diligence and transaction support, organization and governance, strategy implementation and data analytics.

"Europe represents an important and growing market for Teneo's global clients, and we are committed to continue growing our team across the continent," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "The team from Clarity Partners brings significant experience helping clients across the full value creation lifecycle, which is a perfect combination with our current Management Consulting team and our broader business."

"We are delighted to welcome Asbjørn, Martin, Thomas, Anders and the entire Clarity Partners team to Teneo," said Tim Nixon, CEO of Teneo's Management Consulting business. "Clarity Partners has developed a strong reputation for delivering actionable advisory services to enterprises and investors pursuing further growth. We are eager to build upon this success and collaborate to offer enhanced services to clients."

"As we evaluated our next stage of growth, we focused on finding a partner that understood our approach, our focus on the mid-market and the way we want to build our company," said Asbjørn Kastaniegaard, Managing Partner of Clarity Partners. "Teneo showed a clear alignment with our objectives and a commitment to accelerating our growth, strengthening our platform, and enabling us to serve more clients across the Nordics with the same differentiated offering."

The Clarity Partners team will also collaborate closely with Teneo's broader team across Europe which operates in nine countries and provides fully integrated services across strategic communications, transactions (M&A and IPO), media and investor relations, regulatory and government affairs, business restructuring, corporate insolvency and bankruptcy, capital advisory, business transformation, and forensics and investigations advisory.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance, and ESG.

The firm has more than 1,800 employees located in 45+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit www.teneo.com.

About Clarity Partners

Clarity Partners is a Nordic M&A and growth strategy advisor. We partner with our clients to jointly discover, unlock and accelerate value creation, bringing top-tier quality advice, delivered with flexibility to suit our clients' timelines and requirements.

We aim to be a trusted partner for Private Equity investors, company owners and management teams. Our services span the full value creation lifecycle, from investment assessment and commercial due diligence, through growth strategy and transformations to pre-sales support.

For more information about Clarity Partners, A Teneo Company, please visit www.clarity-partners.com

