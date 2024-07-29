Teneo Looks Back on 10 Years of Success & Ahead to a Bright Future

The dynamic hospitality sales representation company brings on diverse, new roster of properties including 1 Hotels, Amrit Ocean Resort, Atlantis Paradise Island and more

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo Hospitality Group, a global sales representation company comprised of highly experienced sales and marketing professionals in the meeting planning industry representing over 400 hotels and DMCs around the world, has spent 2024 so far celebrating its 11th year of success. With a gaze firmly placed on the future, Teneo also marks the halfway point of the year with a host of new deals, some of which are firsts for the company, and all of which cement Teneo's reputation as an industry game-changer that puts client relationships at the forefront of everything they do.

"Since the inception of Teneo our guiding light has been focused on attracting the highest quality independent members across the US and globally to provide the optimal venue or solution for our meeting planning clients," said Darrell Tamosuinas, Chief Executive Officer of Teneo Hospitality Group. "Mike Schugt and the entire team, from staff members to sales professionals, have done an incredible job over the last 11 years developing our initial idea and turning it into a reality. We have a very strong team. The future will continue to glow brightly as we develop a host of new deals and constantly strengthen our relationships."

"Over the last ten years, we have strived to put Teneo on the map as the mighty innovator within the industry of hotel representations companies," said Mike Schugt, President of Teneo Hospitality Group "We have always been proud of our robust collection of member hotels and resorts across three continents. But the recent additions to our portfolio have truly made our 11th year one to remember."

Recent wins for Teneo include:

For the first time, Teneo is on the water thanks to a brand new partnership with 3D Cruise Partners, representing the entire global cruise industry and unlocking the world of cruises to Teneo's clients, offering everything from education and sourcing to seamless execution of meetings and events programs. Not only does 3D represent the entire industry – both river and ocean cruises – but they can curate personalized charter experiences for any group anywhere in the world, offering a one-stop shop approach so that, through Teneo, clients can book a cruise option anywhere in the world.

In 2024, Teneo added 29 locations in the exciting Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts collection to its portfolio. Offering everything from luxury accommodations, intimate boutique hotels and all-inclusive retreats, Margaritaville has a host of choices for meetings and events of all sizes. Each property in their diverse collection offers a unique blend of fun and relaxation, featuring vibrant eateries and island-inspired activities inspired by the overall theme of fun.

Islands & Beach Resorts

When it comes to Caribbean resorts, there is none that embodies the phrase "go big or go home" than one of Teneo's newest member properties, Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas . This iconic resort features 5 miles of white sands beaches, 3,786 guest rooms and over 500,000 square feet of meeting and event space, 300,000 of which is outdoors. One of the ultimate choices for incentive planners, it is also literally based in paradise – Paradise Island is the prime destination for beach lovers, dolphin watchers, scene seekers and basically anyone who wants to make memories they will never forget.





The Newbury Boston opened in 2021 to as much fanfare as any hotel could get, including being named to Conde Nast Traveler's Hot List and Reader's Choice Awards in its first year of operation. And now it can add its addition to the Teneo portfolio to its list of accolades. In a historic building dating back to 1927 overlooking the Boston Public Garden, The Newbury is the epitome of style and luxury in Beantown with 286 guest rooms. In addition to its elegant ballroom and meetings facilities, encompassing 16,000 square feet, The Newbury also boasts a rooftop bar and restaurant, Contessa, operated by Major Food Group, which is available for buyouts.

Teneo now represents the entire collection of the exciting and innovative AutoCamp brand. As the exclusive hospitality partner of Airstream, this brand launched in 2013 and has since grown to include nine locations in some of the most storied destinations in the U.S. for nature lovers – including Cape Cod, Joshua Tree and Yosemite. Every detail of the AutoCamp experience combines the best of mid-century aesthetics with modern amenities, in custom-designed Airstream accommodations that allow for a celebration of nature, along with gourmet food and guided four-star experiences, making it a truly unique setting for small meetings and events

About Teneo Hospitality Group: Teneo Hospitality Group is a leading Global Sales Organization representing over 400 distinctive hotels, resorts, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) worldwide – ranging from beach and ski destinations to mountain and urban properties. With an exclusive portfolio of premium independent and small-branded properties, Teneo caters to the unique needs of the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry. Its team of highly experienced sales and marketing professionals, strategically located in key markets, serves as extensions of its members' sales teams, delivering unparalleled support and expertise to meeting professionals. Teneo is committed to being a global sales advisor to the meeting planning community, offering invaluable industry knowledge, and unlocking the world of independent and small-branded properties. Visit www.teneohg.com to learn more.

For media questions contact Marissa Mastellone at 347.564.5577 or [email protected].

SOURCE Teneo Hospitality Group