Teneo To Launch Teneo Performance Business

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced that it will be launching a new global business called Teneo Performance to help companies successfully navigate the long term social and business impacts brought about by the events of the last 12 months as the world gradually adjusts to new concepts of how work is undertaken and done every day.

Specifically, Teneo Performance will help CEOs improve performance across all levels of their organization through experiential programs and organizational changes, built around new norms of diversity, inclusion, purpose and sustainability and fully integrated with new hybrid models of working.

Teneo Performance will be built around Senior-led and delivered interactive development programs and mentorship covering a range of areas including: corporate purpose development, culture transformation, organizational alignment, talent strategy, ESG and DEI leadership and others. It will also combine proven development models with experiential content to create both in-person and virtual workshops.

The business will be led by Chairman of Teneo International, Chris Wearing and will leverage expertise from across Teneo, as well as the firm's Senior Advisors that include the former CEOs and leaders of several of the world's largest companies.

The business is being launched initially in Ireland where it will work closely with senior executives of both Irish and multinational corporations and will leverage the insights and expertise of Teneo's senior team including organizational performance advisors James Bowen and Brian MacNeice who joined Teneo last year through the acquisition of Kotinos Partners. In addition, the firm has appointed Liam Sheedy as a Vice Chairman of the business in Ireland. He will play critical role in helping lead the business in that market leveraging his success at the highest levels of both business and sport.

Teneo Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said, "Now is the right time to launch Teneo Performance as the world returns to the workplace and CEOs will need to find new ways to engage and motivate themselves, their teams and their organizations to be successful in what we call the 'New Different' global operating environment. To really build performance, companies must internalize current experiences from multiple, diverse sources – including wins but also experiences of significant challenge and setbacks. Teneo brings direct exposure to leaders who have been at the coalface of performance and have compelling stories to tell. We are delighted to be starting this business with a great team in Ireland and look forward to expanding it to be of a global scale over the coming weeks and months to help our clients around the world."

Teneo Senior Advisor Ursula Burns said, "Corporate boards around the world are focused squarely on the issues Teneo Performance is working to solve in response to the need for diversity and the dramatic changes to the workplace caused by COVID-19. The post pandemic world will require companies to take a new approach to how they develop and engage their workforce. I look forward to working closely with the Teneo Performance team to help companies address these challenges."

Teneo International Chairman Chris Wearing added, "The past 12 months have accelerated so many important trends for companies – digitization, alignment with purpose, diversity & inclusion, focus on employee mental wellness – that leaders need a more comprehensive approach to attaining high performance based on directly relevant experiences across multiple situations. As rapid change, disruption and uncertainty now dictate the business climate, leaders can no longer rely on academic 'one size fits all' leadership and performance models."

Teneo Performance will further expand Teneo's wide range of consulting services to CEOs and leading companies which include strategic communications, restructuring, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory among others.

