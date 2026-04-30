Tenet and Crown Announce Merger to Create the Premier Technology Platform for Cartage and Air Freight Carriers

MIAMI and BUFFALO, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenet Transportation Tech, an operating system for cartage, expedited, courier, drayage and LTL carriers, and Crown Data Systems, the leader in air freight trucking software, today announced they have joined forces in a strategic merger.

The combined company serves more than 400 customers and partners across the United States and Canada, delivering the best technology solutions for first, middle, and last-mile operations.

Mike King, President, Crown Data Systems with Hugh Kirkpatrick, CEO of Tenet

"Crown was founded on innovation. We solved inefficiencies in our own business and changed the market. This is our legacy," says Mike King, President, Crown Data Systems. "I see in Tenet that same innovation, helping us extend our legacy into the future with the best solutions and service in the industry. "

Founded by King in Buffalo, New York in 1997, Crown has spent three decades building trusted relationships and setting the industry standard for air freight carrier software. Since its humble beginnings in King's Buffalo basement as a rating, dispatching and invoicing solution, Crown has been devoted to developing state-of-the-art, innovative, and creative software solutions that build strength, increase productivity and provide a more competitive edge for their valued customers.

Tenet complements this commitment by offering an advanced AI-powered technology platform and expansive product capabilities spanning dispatching, driver mobile apps, warehouse operations, freight scanning, invoicing, and reporting across first, middle and last-mile carrier operations.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Mike and the Crown team as well as their customers and partners. Mike is a visionary entrepreneur, with a 50+ year career across trucking and technology, and Crown's decades of experience, customer-focused mission, and trusted relationships is a perfect complement to Tenet," says Hugh Kirkpatrick, CEO of Tenet.

Together, the companies bring together the leading technology solutions in the market, unite their more than 40 employees, significantly expand resources including a broader partner ecosystem, and equip customers with a technology partner deeply committed to their success.

Hugh Kirkpatrick will lead the combined company as CEO, and Mike King will serve as President of Crown Data Systems before transitioning to a strategic advisor role. The joint company will operate with offices in Buffalo, NY and Atlanta, GA.

About Tenet

Tenet is a modern operating system serving leading cartage, courier, and expedited carriers across first, middle, and last-mile operations on a unified platform. By seamlessly supporting pickup and delivery, line haul, and warehouse operations, Tenet delivers real-time operational and financial visibility, allowing owners and operators to make data-driven decisions. Tenet connects with over 70 forwarders, automating communication and reducing administrative burden while improving operational efficiency. Tenet is headquartered in Florida.

About Crown Data Systems

Crown Data Systems is the recognized leader in air freight trucking software, electronically uniting carriers and forwarders in the first and last mile. Known for superior state-of-the-art products and uncompromising customer service, Crown has been committed to efficiently and effectively responding to customers' ever-changing needs since launching Crown Freight Manager at the 1996 AirCargo Conference. Crown Data Systems is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

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SOURCE Tenet