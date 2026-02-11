Tenet Launches Unified Operating System for Cartage, Courier, and Expedited Carriers Covering First, Middle, and Last-Mile Operations After Acquiring Pallet's TMS

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenet, an Operating System built for cartage, courier, and expedited carriers covering first, middle, and last-mile operations, announces its official launch after its acquisition of Pallet's Transportation Management System (TMS) business last fall.

Tenet's Operating System is used by leading carriers across the U.S. for dispatching, warehouse operations, driver app, invoicing, line haul management, and reporting. By seamlessly supporting pickup and delivery, line haul, and warehouse operations in a unified platform, Tenet delivers real-time operational and financial visibility, allowing all teams to make data-driven decisions. The company uses a modern API-driven architecture that enables data exchange and integration with other systems, enabling you to stay in one screen for all of your operations.

The platform's connectivity automates communication around orders, status updates, and invoicing with over 70+ forwarders, enabling improved visibility and eliminating the need to switch between portals or mobile apps, reducing inefficiencies and administrative burden.

"When Pallet shifted its focus to AI agents for logistics, they wanted to find dedicated, passionate, and committed leaders for the TMS business, and trustworthy hands for their customers," says Tenet CEO Hugh Kirkpatrick. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to earn our customers' trust and business, and we look forward to demonstrating our commitment to developing innovative technology solutions to support transportation and logistics operations."

Tenet's unified system reduces the need to switch between multiple applications in the office, the warehouse, and for the drivers, simplifying training, minimizing errors, and enhancing data accuracy and compliance, enabling our customers to operate efficiently in heavily regulated environments like air cargo, hazmat, international, and courier.

Tenet's reporting enables operators to zoom in to explore operational performance, including margins and profitability by driver, customer, and terminal. This granularity allows operators to generate actionable insights, enabling them to compete and thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Tenet is making its debut at the AirCargo Conference in Orlando, Feb. 15-17. The company is sponsoring lunch for the event's attendees on February 16th and can be found at booth number 617. Attendees are also encouraged to visit the Tenet-sponsored professional headshot booth, located adjacent to their booth, number 615.

The company can also be found at booth number 308 at the Customized Delivery and Logistics Association (CDLA) conference in Austin, Texas, Feb. 18-20.

About Tenet

