Tennessee American Water's 2025 Water Quality Reports Now Available Online

Utility Celebrates 25 Consecutive Years of National Recognition for Water Quality Excellence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee American Water announced today that its 2025 Water Quality Reports are now available to customers on the company's website, tennesseeamwater.com. The reports show that Tennessee American Water continues to meet or surpass all state and federal water quality standards—an achievement made possible through decades of operational excellence and teamwork.

Also referred to as Consumer Confidence Reports, the publications describe local drinking water sources, summarize laboratory testing conducted on water, provide tips on protecting water sources, and offer additional information to help customers better understand their tap water.

Water quality standards are established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), which monitor test results to help ensure utilities consistently deliver safe, reliable drinking water.

"Tennessee American Water is committed to providing high‑quality water to the communities we serve," said Grant Evitts, president of Tennessee American Water. "Our annual water quality report highlights not only what's in your water, but the dedication, expertise, and teamwork behind the scenes that go into delivering it every day. We're especially proud of our employees whose commitment has helped us achieve national recognition for water quality excellence year after year."

That commitment is reflected in a significant milestone at the Citico Water Treatment Plant, which has earned the Partnership for Safe Water Director's Award for 25 consecutive years. This national recognition is given to water utilities that demonstrate long‑term dedication to optimizing treatment processes and exceeding regulatory requirements.

The Partnership for Safe Water is a collaboration among seven leading drinking water organizations with a shared mission to improve water quality through continuous operational improvement. Tennessee American Water is one of only seven utilities statewide—out of nearly 500 community water systems in Tennessee—to participate in the Partnership's treatment plant optimization program, underscoring the exceptional performance of its operations and staff.

Located along the Tennessee Riverpark at Citico Creek, the Citico Water Treatment Plant supplies drinking water to customers in East Ridge, Red Bank, Chattanooga, and Lookout Mountain in Hamilton County, Tennessee, as well as Rossville, Lookout Mountain, and parts of Walker and Catoosa Counties in Georgia.

The 2025 Water Quality Reports are available online at https://amwater.com/tnaw/Water-Information/Water-Quality/Water-Quality-Reports/.

Customers may search by ZIP code to find their specific report or click the link for their community.

Customers who prefer a printed copy may request one by calling Tennessee American Water's Customer Service Center at 1‑866‑736‑6420 or by emailing [email protected].

ABOUT AMERICAN WATER

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram

ABOUT TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 100 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 425,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia.

For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube

SOURCE American Water