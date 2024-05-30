Tennessee Announces Intent to Award TennCare Dental Benefits Manager Contract to Renaissance

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Tennessee has announced its intent to award Renaissance Life and Health Insurance Company of America (Renaissance) the contract as the Dental Benefits Manager for TennCare, the state of Tennessee's Medicaid program. The multi-year contract is slated to go-live July 1, 2025. TennCare provides dental coverage to over 1.5 million children and adults in Tennessee in support of the Tennessee Healthy Smiles Initiative.

"We are honored and excited to partner with TennCare to enhance access to high-quality dental care for Tennesseans," said Diana Steinhoff, LMHC, president and CEO of Renaissance. "Our insurance holding company system has extensive Medicaid management experience, comprehensive service offerings, and proven technology systems that work together seamlessly to provide exceptional care. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition to minimize any potential disruption to members and providers."

Renaissance understands the importance of adapting to each program's unique requirements. The operational platform processes nearly 40 million claims annually and supports and manages more than 23 million members, including 2 million Medicaid members.

"We believe everyone deserves access to quality dental care, and this partnership will allow us to make a meaningful impact on the lives of many," said Steinhoff. "Our cutting-edge technology and patient-centered approach will ensure TennCare members receive the best dental care possible." Renaissance plans to focus on network recruiting, training and retaining dental providers in rural communities throughout the state.

Licensed in all 50 states, Renaissance offers group dental, vision, life and disability insurance as well as individual dental, vision and hearing solutions. The company provides third-party administration (TPA) support nationwide and has offered group and individual TPA services for 19 years. Renaissance also offers On-Exchange Qualified Dental Plans in 13 states under the Affordable Care Act.



About Renaissance

Renaissance Life and Health Insurance Company of America, along with Renaissance Life and Health Insurance Company of New York, provides ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life, disability and accident insurance comprise the core line of the companies' ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance is focused on providing its members and partners with outstanding products and services. Visit renaissancebenefits.com , and find us on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

