Tennessee Oncology Opens Early-Phase Clinical Research Unit

Key Highlights

Greco-Hainsworth Centers for Research early phase unit led by Jeffery Russell, MD, PhD, MBA and Joseph Merriman, MD

As an extension of Tennessee Oncology's Clinical Trials Program, the early phase clinical trials in community oncology practices extend access to the most innovative therapies close to patient's home

extend access to the most innovative therapies close to patient's home New Nashville unit builds on Tennessee Oncology's longstanding leadership in cancer research

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology's clinical research division, the Greco-Hainsworth Centers for Research, today announced the opening of a new clinical research unit dedicated to early-stage cancer drug development. The unit, located at Elliston Place Plaza in Nashville, will be led by Jeffery Russell, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., director, and Joseph Merriman, M.D., assistant director, who together will oversee a team of 20 research professionals.

"We're excited to build upon Tennessee Oncology's rich history of clinical research in the community with the launch of our early-phase unit," said Dr. Russell. "By conducting early-phase clinical trials where patients already receive their care, we can expand access to potentially life-changing therapies and enhance continuity of care for our patients, while driving innovation in cancer treatment."

Early-phase research represents the leading edge of cancer therapy innovation—testing how new drugs work in humans and determining safety and dosage.

Community oncology practices play an important role in early-phase cancer clinical trials. By offering clinical trials in independent physician practices, access to the most innovative therapies is extended beyond just major academic centers. This allows more patients to participate in clinical trials in their communities, which allows them to be close to their physicians, care teams, and support networks. Conducting clinical trials in community practices accelerates trial enrollment and broadens the diversity of trial participation, by allowing all patients to participate not just those who can travel to an academic medical center. Also, early-phase research in the community setting demonstrates that advanced research can be safely and effectively integrated into real-world oncology practices, which can help to shorten development timelines and bring promising therapies to more patients sooner.

"Establishing an early phase program at Tennessee Oncology allows us to bring the most promising cancer therapies to patients at the very start of development," said Ian W. Flinn, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Tennessee Oncology and OneOncology's research division, OneR. "By conducting these studies within our practice, we can accelerate the pace of discovery, attract groundbreaking research partnerships, and offer patients access to cutting-edge treatments years before they reach the market. It's a natural extension of our mission to advance science and improve care in the communities we serve."

Tennessee Oncology launched the Greco-Hainsworth Research Centers in 2023. Currently, investigators are enrolling patients in approximately 100 trials, including a growing portfolio of early phase studies, at 22 locations throughout Tennessee and parts of Georgia.

The early-phase unit joins the entire team at the Greco-Hainsworth Research Centers, developing tomorrow's cancer treatments at Tennessee Oncology's new flagship cancer center, Elliston Place Plaza, 322 22nd Ave. N., Suite 300.

About Tennessee Oncology:

Tennessee Oncology, which treats nearly half the cancer patients in the Volunteer State, is one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices and is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit www.tnoncology.com .

SOURCE Tennessee Oncology