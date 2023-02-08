TENNESSEE PLACES SEVEN LOCATIONS ON LIST OF NATION'S WORST BOTTLENECKS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its 12th annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and the state of Tennessee placed seven locations on the list, including one in the top 10.

"The trucking industry is a vital part of Tennessee's economy, delivering the goods we need in our everyday lives, from food to fuel to clothing," said Tennessee Trucking Association President and CEO Donna England. "But when congestion brings those trucks to a standstill, we all pay the price. ATRI's bottleneck analysis provides a roadmap for infrastructure investment to address the most critical chokepoints and improve mobility for people and freight."

The 2023 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on an extensive database of freight truck GPS data, uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support numerous U.S. DOT freight mobility initiatives. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

The seven Tennessee bottlenecks are:

No. 9 Nashville: I-24/I-40 at I- 440 (East)

No. 37 Nashville: I-40 at I-65 (East)

No. 39 Chattanooga: I-24 at US 27

No. 51 Nashville: I-65 at I-24

No. 59 Chattanooga: I-75 at I-24

No. 63 Knoxville: I-40/I-75 at I-140

No. 72 Knoxville: I-40 at I-275

"The past year-plus has shone a spotlight on our supply chains, and how congestion and other pressures can hurt the American economy and consumers," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "ATRI's bottleneck report highlights the areas of our transportation network in need of investment so we can get goods and people moving. The cost of doing nothing is felt in needless delays, wasted fuel and time."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org. ATRI is also providing animations created with truck GPS data for select bottleneck locations, all available on the website.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

