Tennessee Youth Suicide Remains a Pressing Concern Despite Slight Decline in 2024

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. remarked on the CDC's recently released data for 2024, which shows that suicide remains a leading cause of death among children, teens, and young adults in Tennessee. Although there has been a modest decrease in total suicide deaths compared to 2023, rates remain alarmingly high, emphasizing the continued need for prevention efforts.

Among Tennesseans aged 10–24, suicide remains the third leading cause of death, with a rate of 10.7 per 100,000. Younger adolescents are similarly impacted, with suicide ranking as the second leading cause of death for ages 10–14 and third for ages 12–18 and 18–22. All these figures compare favorably to the national leading causes of death.

"These numbers are a stark reminder that suicide continues to impact our young people every day," said Deanne Ray, Executive Director of The Jason Foundation, Inc. "Even though we're seeing slight improvements, each statistic represents a life lost, and that is simply one too many."

Key Findings from 2024 Tennessee Suicide Data

Slight decrease in overall suicides: Total suicide deaths across all ages dropped from 1,279 in 2023 to 1,229 in 2024, with the crude rate decreasing from approximately 17.9 to 17.0 per 100,000.

Youth-specific rates show modest improvement: Among ages 10–24, the rate decreased from 12.3 in 2023 to 10.7 in 2024 per 100,000.

High burden among older teens and young adults: The 18–22 age group continues to experience elevated rates at 17.1 per 100,000, emphasizing the need for targeted mental health support.

"These figures show the progress we've made and the work that remains," said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. "Community awareness, early intervention, and accessible mental health resources are critical to continue driving these rates down."

The Jason Foundation continues to provide programs, training, and resources throughout Tennessee and the nation to assist schools, families, and communities in preventing youth suicide. Through its educational initiatives and advocacy, the Foundation seeks to empower communities to identify warning signs, engage in meaningful conversations, and connect at-risk youth with lifesaving support.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of youth and young adult suicide. Since 1997, JFI has offered resources, programs, and educational initiatives for schools, communities, and families across the country at no cost. For more information, visit www.jasonfoundation.com.

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.