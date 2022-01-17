Tennis Apparel Market in Americas to witness USD 94.7 Mn growth | Rising Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle to Boost Growth | Technavio

Get highlights on vendor offerings, growth variance, and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat Co., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat from counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This study identifies the expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape as one of the prime reasons driving the tennis apparel market growth in the Americas during the next few years.

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas 2021-2025: Segmentation

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas is segmented as below:

End-user

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

US



Canada



Brazil



Argentina



Rest Of Americas

By end-user, the market observed maximum demand for tennis apparel from men. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing number of male tennis players. In addition, the growing sense of fashion among men, coupled with the rising demand for the aesthetic appeal of the apparel used in tennis is contributing to the growth of the segment.

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales of tennis apparel. Many vendors operating in the Americas are focusing on expanding their presence by increasing the number of retail stores. Also, a large number of individuals in the region prefer offline stores as they carry a large portfolio of products, allow a closer evaluation of products, and provide consumers with the required support and information.

In terms of geography, the market will observe significant growth in the US during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of tennis and continuous rise in the number of tennis players are driving the growth of the tennis apparel market in the US. Also, increasing funding for the construction of new tennis courts and the upgradation of existing tennis courts are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the tennis apparel market in Americas. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Tennis Apparel Market in Americas is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist tennis apparel market growth in Americas during the next five years

Estimation of the tennis apparel market size in Americas and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tennis apparel market in Americas

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tennis apparel market vendors in Americas

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 94.70 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.05 Regional analysis US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Americas Performing market contribution US at 71% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, Canada, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat Co., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

