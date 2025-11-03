Tennr Hires Maulik Shah as General Manager of Health Systems

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennr , the company automating the labor-intensive workflows of referral-based care, today announced that it is bringing on Maulik Shah as General Manager of Health Systems.

Maulik has spent his career helping health systems work smarter and care better. He helped health systems implement electronic health records (EHRs) at Epic, guided hospitals in getting the most out of those systems at Huron, and enabled clinicians to work more efficiently with ambient AI at Ambience. Throughout the past decade, he has helped hospitals cut costs, close care gaps, and give clinicians more time to focus on patients.

Health systems today face enormous pressure. They're managing financial strain, workforce shortages, regulatory demands, and rapid technology change all at once. Most already know what needs to be done to streamline operations and have the data to do so, but they're missing the resources to put those changes into practice across thousands of small, interdependent workflows.

"Seeing how hard clinicians work despite those constraints made me want to help health systems open more doors to care," said Shah. "What stood out about Tennr from my first conversation with Trey was its focus on people and performance. The team values relationships and measures success by real-world results, not just technology for technology's sake."

"I shook Maulik's hand for the first time, deeply intimidated. Not just because of his incredible accomplishments and pedigree, but for the simple fact that he has oven mitts for hands that simply command respect," said Trey Holterman, CEO and Co-Founder of Tennr. "Fortunately, I reminded myself that was quite alright as we had big shoes to fill with this role."

"As we started working with some of the largest healthcare institutions, helping them get patients in the door while defeating care backlogs and leakage, it became clear we needed someone that has been there more than a few times. And Maulik is that guy. There's simply no one better to accelerate the reach of the Tennr platform within Health Systems. We could not be more excited to have him on the team," Holterman added.

At Tennr, Maulik will lead efforts to help health systems streamline referral qualification and routing, improve patient access, and ensure they're reimbursed accurately and on time. By removing the administrative hurdles that slow care delivery, Tennr helps hospitals improve financial performance and give clinicians more capacity to focus on patients.

About Tennr

Tennr automates patient processing for referral-based care. Whether referrals come in by fax, email, or e-portal, Tennr helps providers convert more patients, cut denials, and deliver care without growing their teams. The company has raised $162 million from investors, including IVP, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed, GV, and ICONIQ.

