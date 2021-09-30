Tension Packaging & Automation Announces the Purchase of Colorado Automation & Design

KANSAS CITY, Mo., and AURORA, Colo., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tension Packaging & Automation, a division of Tension Corporation, and Colorado Automation & Design (CAD) have announced that Tension Packaging & Automation will acquire Colorado Automation & Design on October 1, 2021.

"I have had the privilege of working with CAD as a trusted partner since 2009," said Ken Myers, Director of Tension's Packaging & Automation division. "CAD shares Tension's commitment to high standards, quality products and our customers."

Tension's acquisition of CAD reflects the growing demand in its core markets of e-commerce and pharmacy automation. Additionally, it enhances Tension's product and service offerings of technology and equipment, consumables, robotics, software, and service and support, as well as its supply chain capabilities.

"We are excited to enter into this relationship with Colorado Automation & Design," said Bill Berkley, President and CEO of Tension Corporation. "Further expansion in the e-commerce and pharmacy automation space demonstrates our commitment to our customers and continued growth in adjacent markets. CAD Founder and CEO Brian LeFevre has built an impressive business."

CAD was established in 2005 and specializes in automation needs including concept, design, manufacturing and installation. CAD works with pharmacy and e-commerce customers, as well as other industries ranging from food packaging to solar, wind and custom assembly automation. It is a Level 2 FANUC Authorized System Integrator for Robotics, an Allen-Bradley® authorized integrator and has a UL508A Certified electrical panel shop and an in-house machine shop to allow for better parts control.

"Our talented and tenured team has helped CAD become respected experts in the industries we serve," said LeFevre. "I've worked with the Tension team for years and have long admired their positive, people-first culture, as well as their focus on quality and innovative products. Both our CAD employees and our valued customers are in great hands with Tension."

Tension Packaging & Automation is a leader in packaging and automation solutions. From project design, machine build, and software integration, through service and support, our expertise in e-commerce packaging solutions and pharmacy automation systems helps optimize productivity for customers. Tension Packaging & Automation's parent company, Tension Corporation, was founded in 1886 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

