Tension Packaging & Automation Launches a New Website Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tension Packaging & Automation, a leader in complete packaging and automation solutions for the pharmacy and eCommerce industries, announced the launch of their new website (https://www.tensionautomation.com). Equipped with upgraded design, features and functionality for an enhanced user experience, the new website aims to provide users with an intuitive and interactive website exploration experience.

In addition to new interactive menus, easy-to-navigate content and a fresh look, the Tension Packaging & Automation website features customer-focused content for eCommerce and pharmacy customers. It also has multiple ways for customers to contact Tension for ongoing service and support.

"Tension is a customer-centric organization. Our new website reinforces our commitment to provide our customers with world-class service and support with comprehensive details of our products offerings and features to request service on every page throughout the site," said Jim Herbert, Tension Packaging & Automation Vice President and General Manager.

"Tension Corporation has been providing excellence and innovation since 1886," said Tension Packaging & Automation Senior Marketing Manager Erin Moloney. "Our legacy of ingenuity is reflected on the new website in the form of easier access to the information our website visitors find useful: product information, Tension expertise, industry trends and events."

The Tension Packaging & Automation blog can be found at tensionautomation.com/blog. It will include industry updates, best practices and insights from the experts at Tension. Featured blogs can also be found in Tension Packaging & Automation's monthly e-newsletters; go to more.tension.com/TPAeNews to sign up for updates.

About Tension Packaging & Automation

Tension Packaging & Automation is a leader in complete packaging and automation solutions for the eCommerce and pharmacy automation industries. Tension designs and builds equipment and systems, in addition to providing the consumables, software, and service and support that keep pharmacies and eCommerce fulfillment centers running smoothly. Tension is known as an eCommerce and pharmacy solution specialist with its expertise in project design, machine development, robotics and software integration. Tension solutions help customers optimize productivity.

Tension Packaging & Automation's parent company, Tension Corporation, was founded in 1886 and is based in Kansas City, Mo. Tension has locations across the U.S. and internationally.

