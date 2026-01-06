Tenstorrent Unveils First Gen Compact AI Accelerator Device for Edge AI Development with Razer at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent unveiled its first-generation compact AI accelerator device designed in partnership with Razer™, the leading brand for gamers, today at CES 2026. The compact and modular AI accelerator brings powerful generative AI capabilities to any Thunderbolt™5 or Thunderbolt™4 equipped system, enabling portable and intuitive edge AI computing for developers wherever they choose.

Utilizing Tenstorrent's Wormhole™ technology, the device is able to deliver scalability for multi-chip development using Tenstorrent's robust open-source software stacks. Developers will be able run LLMs, image generation models, and a wide range of AI/ML workloads. Tenstorrent's software can be found at www.github.com/tenstorrent .

The device is designed for modularity, with a small form factor that connects to any laptop with the latest Thunderbolt™ technology. This accessible entry point into the Tenstorrent ecosystem enables mobile developers to take their development environment anywhere and turn standard laptops into capable platforms for running AI/ML workloads locally. Users can also daisy chain multiple units (up to four devices) to scale performance for larger models, enabling a desktop-sized cluster for edge AI experimentation and deployment.

"A device anyone can plug into their laptop unlocks the next generation of developers building on our open platform," said Christine Blizzard, Chief Experience Officer at Tenstorrent. "Our goal is to make AI more accessible and we trust Razer to deliver products that developers love."

"AI developers on the edge demand power, flexibility, and mobility – and this collaboration delivers all three," said Travis Furst, Head of Notebook and Accessories Division at Razer. "Our partnership with Tenstorrent combines their cutting-edge AI acceleration technology with Razer's expertise in high-performance engineering and external enclosure design. Together, we're advancing edge AI development as part of Razer's broader vision for AI – bringing portable, uncompromising compute to developers."

You can find the compact AI Accelerator device on display at CES 2026: Tenstorrent's room is located on Level 4 of the Venetian, at Zeno 4702. Razer's booth is located in the Venetian Ballrooms, at Bellini 2101 and 2102 (appointment only, can be made at the booth).

More information to come on pricing and availability soon.

About Tenstorrent

At Tenstorrent, we build computers for AI, and the developers that are shaping its future.

Our high-performance RISC-V based CPUs and AI, modular chiplets, and scalable compute systems give developers full control, at any scale from a single-node experimentation to data center-scale deployment.

We believe in an open future. Our architecture and software are designed to be edited, forked, and owned. Our team of engineers, dreamers, and first-principle thinkers is redefining how hardware and software converge to accelerate innovation.

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand made For Gamers. By Gamers™.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, Razer has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer's software suite, which consists of Razer Chroma RGB, Razer Synapse and more, boasts over 250 million users, offering customization, lighting effects and optimization. Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z, through Razer Gold, one of the world's largest game payment services to over 68,000 games and Razer Silver, the accompanying rewards program.

Razer is committed towards a sustainable future and is taking responsibility through its #GoGreenWithRazer movement – a 10-year roadmap that aims to minimize environmental impact through various initiatives.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai, and 19 offices worldwide. Razer will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025 with a slew of brand activations. Find out more here at https://rzr.to/20anni.

