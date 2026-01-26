Tenstorrent Announces Participation in CHASSIS Program, Joint Initiative for Automotive Chiplet Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent is announcing their participation in the CHASSIS program, a three year international research program driving software-defined mobility projects in the EU. Tenstorrent joins a consortium of leading industry and research organizations (Arteris, Axelera AI, BMW Group, Bosch, CEA, CHIPS-IT, Fraunhofer, imec, Infineon, Menta, NXP, Renault/Ampere, Siemens, Stellantis-CRF and TTTech-Auto) in this initiative to advance automotive chiplet technology.

Tenstorrent join the CHASSIS program

Tenstorrent will develop chiplet-based hardware architectures for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) alongside the other program partners. The CHASSIS program aims to create scalable, high-performance chiplet platforms for SDVs. Chiplet technology will make it possible to overcome the limitations of combining many functions on traditional monolithic SoCs by allowing for rapid customization and reducing development time and costs, redefining how automotive electronics are developed, integrated, and deployed.

"The CHASSIS program, led by Bosch, addresses two key challenges at once – it will reduce waiver-price investment through volume scaling, and improve quality and reliability through industry alignment on die-to-die protocols," said Thaddeus Fortenberry, Head of Autonomy at Tenstorrent. "Tenstorrent is proud to be a part of this effort."

With the CHASSIS program, leading innovators from Europe's mobility, semiconductor, and software industries are joining forces with prominent research institutions to accelerate the development, standardization, and industrialization of automotive chiplet technology for software-defined mobility. This is the first Europe-based initiative toward creating an open chiplet platform for automotive applications. The CHASSIS partners will collaborate closely across borders to establish an open chiplet ecosystem. Supported by the Chips Joint Undertaking and its members, the program will receive top-up funding by France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Additional information on CHASSIS is available online at www.automotive-chiplets.org.

About Tenstorrent

At Tenstorrent, we build computers for AI, and the developers that are shaping its future.

Our high-performance RISC-V based CPUs and AI, modular chiplets, and scalable compute systems give developers full control, at any scale from a single-node experimentation to data center-scale deployment.

We believe in an open future. Our architecture and software are designed to be edited, forked, and owned. Our team of engineers, dreamers, and first-principle thinkers is redefining how hardware and software converge to accelerate innovation.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Tenstorrent