Tenstorrent Launches Next Generation Wormhole-based Developer Kits and Workstations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent is launching their next generation Wormhole™ chip featuring PCIe cards and workstations designed for developers who are interested in scalability for multi-chip development using Tenstorrent's powerful open-source software stacks.

These Wormhole-based cards and systems are now available for immediate order on tenstorrent.com :

Tenstorrent's TT-QuietBox Developer Workstation Tenstorrent's Wormhole-based N300 Developer Kit PCIe Card

Wormhole™ n150, powered by a single processor

Wormhole™ n300, powered by two processors

TT-LoudBox, a developer workstation powered by four Wormhole™ n300s (eight processors)

The Wormhole™ n150 and Wormhole™ n300 are Tenstorrent's next generation developer kits that build upon their first generation Grayskull™ DevKit boards. The TT-LoudBox system is Tenstorrent's high throughput solution for developers and developer teams focusing on AI software.

Tenstorrent is also introducing the all new TT-QuietBox, a high-end, water-cooled AI developer workstation. The TT-QuietBox delivers the power of eight Wormhole processors in a virtually noise-free form factor due to its liquid cooling solution and is now available for pre-order.

The Wormhole™ cards, TT-LoudBox and the TT-QuietBox are fully supported by Tenstorrent's open-source TT-Buda and TT-Metallium software stacks which enable support for multiple LLMs and other popular AI models. Tenstorrent software stacks can be found at www.github.com/tenstorrent .

"It's always rewarding to get more of our products into developer hands. Releasing development systems with our Wormhole™ card helps developers scale up and work on multi-chip AI software," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. "In addition to this launch, we are excited that the tape-out and power-on for our second generation, Blackhole, is going very well."

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, Bangalore, and Seoul, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others. Learn more at tenstorrent.com.

For more information on Tenstorrent visit www.tenstorrent.com or contact [email protected]. Press kit details can be found at www.tenstorrent.com/prkit.

SOURCE Tenstorrent