Tenuta Luce Releases Luce 2023, The Estate's Iconic Sangiovese-Merlot Blend

The new vintage shows elegance, finesse, and vibrant energy

MONTALCINO, Italy, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenuta Luce announces the release of Luce 2023, the newest vintage of the estate's flagship wine. Now in its 31st harvest, the wine will be available to collectors and enthusiasts worldwide starting today.

Luce, the first wine in Montalcino to bring together Sangiovese and Merlot, has represented a distinctive vision for the territory since its inaugural vintage in 1993, combining the structure and character of Sangiovese with the depth and richness of Merlot.

The 2023 Vintage

"Luce 2023 is the result of a challenging vintage, which makes the quality we achieved all the more rewarding," says Alessandro Marini, Technical Director of the estate.

The 2023 growing season began with a relatively mild and dry winter, followed by a variable spring and a warm summer. Frequent summer storms helped moderate the hottest periods, allowing the grapes to ripen gradually and evenly. Harvest began on September 1st with Merlot and continued in the second half of the month with Sangiovese.

"The grapes arriving at the winery stood out for their exceptional quality and integrity," Marini continues. "A balanced, stress-free summer supported harmonious ripening while preserving aromatic expression, freshness, and depth. The meticulous work carried out in the vineyard during the spring allowed us to harvest outstanding fruit, resulting in a wine of great class."

Luce 2023 reveals elegant aromas of ripe red fruit layered with notes of spice and cedarwood. "It is a rich, enveloping vintage, with silky tannins and a texture animated by vibrant energy that will support its evolution for many decades," adds Marini.

With the release of the new Luce 2023 vintage, Tenuta Luce expresses its distinctive interpretation of Montalcino, where depth and finesse coexist in a contemporary balance.

Press Assets

Vintage Sheet HERE

For images download HERE

Press inquiries, please contact:

Cristina Coari: [email protected]

TENUTA LUCE

Tenuta Luce lies southwest of the town of Montalcino, in the heart of the Val d'Orcia Natural Park, a rural landscape sensitively re-designed by man in the pre-Renaissance era and declared by UNESCO in 2004 a World Heritage Site. This extraordinary corner of earth, historically renowned for its world-class wines, hosts the Luce wine estate, set among woods and olive groves: a lightly inhabited, near-pristine ambiance rich in biodiversity. Its brilliant sunlight, crisp air and well-ventilated conditions, gift of its unique exposure; and its diversity of soils and elevations all combine to make Tenuta Luce a truly privileged place, where the equilibrium of all these components is jealously respected and protected. That respect is reflected in the winemaking as well, where every step in the process is performed with meticulous care, in order to preserve the nonpareil harmony achieved in the vineyard. The fruits of this enlightened philosophy and unmatchable terroir are the Tenuta Luce wines: Luce, Lucente, Luce Brunello, and Lux Vitis, the culmination of an ambitious project begun in the early 1990s aimed at obtaining the fullest expression of the Montalcino zone yet with an utterly distinctive individual style.

www.tenutaluce.com

SOURCE Tenuta Luce