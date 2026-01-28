Tenuta Luce Unveils Luce Brunello 2021

A Vintage of Balance and Precision, Now Available Internationally

MONTALCINO, Italy, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenuta Luce presents Luce Brunello 2021, the latest vintage of its Brunello di Montalcino, wine uniquely shaped by its place of origin and interpreted through a distinctive style defined by precision, balance and elegance.

The grapes for Luce Brunello are sourced from one of the estate's most highly suited vineyards, Madonnino, located approximately 400 meters above sea level. The vineyard's elevation, exposure and soil composition create ideal conditions for producing a Brunello that faithfully reflects both terroir and variety.

"2021 was a truly exceptional vintage in Montalcino, giving us a wine that opens effortlessly in the glass, finely expressing both the power and longevity of Sangiovese," - explains Alessandro Marini, Technical Director of Tenuta Luce. "Luce Brunello represents the highest expression of the bond between Tenuta Luce and the terroir of Montalcino. At the heart of our philosophy lies the belief that wine should reflect its origins and the unique characters of the grape, a harmony between variety and terroir."

The 2021 Vintage

The growing season began with a cold winter marked by limited rainfall, interrupted only by a brief snowfall in early February. Spring brought a gradual rise in temperatures, with values slightly above average as early as March, encouraging even and regular budbreak for Sangiovese.

Summer months were warm and dry, resulting in slow and steady vine growth. "To limit water loss from evaporation," Marini states, "we encouraged the formation of a protective layer in the rows by using mown cover crops as natural mulch."

September proved ideal, with bright days and milder temperatures, combined with cool nights that promoted optimal phenolic ripening and high aromatic intensity. As Marini recalls, "Harvest began on September 24th, the bunches were perfect, fully ripe and well balanced in size. This resulted in fruit of great intensity and juiciness on the palate."

The grapes were vinified in concrete tanks, where fermentation took place over approximately ten days at a temperature of 78°F. Skin contact lasted around four weeks, allowing for a balanced and refined extraction. Luce Brunello 2021 was aged for a minimum of 24 months in Slavonian oak casks, before being bottled in July 2025.

Luce Brunello 2021 shows a bright ruby-red color. The aromatic profile is elegant and precise, with notes of red plum and fresh red berries, complemented by delicate hints of tobacco. On the palate, it is full-bodied, velvety and well-balanced, with a fine texture that evolves into citrus and spice nuances, supported by vibrant freshness and a long, persistent finish. "A Brunello that interprets the character of the 2021 vintage with sensitivity and rigor, confirming Tenuta Luce's vision: respect for terroir and a constant pursuit of elegance," concludes Alessandro Marini.

Press Assets

Vintage Sheet HERE

For images download HERE

Press inquires, please contact:

Cristina Coari: [email protected]

TENUTA LUCE

Tenuta Luce lies southwest of the town of Montalcino, in the heart of the Val d'Orcia Natural Park, a rural landscape sensitively re-designed by man in the pre-Renaissance era and declared by UNESCO in 2004 a World Heritage Site. This extraordinary corner of earth, historically renowned for its world-class wines, hosts the Luce wine estate, set among woods and olive groves: a lightly inhabited, near-pristine ambiance rich in biodiversity. Its brilliant sunlight, crisp air and well-ventilated conditions, gift of its unique exposure; and its diversity of soils and elevations all combine to make Tenuta Luce a truly privileged place, where the equilibrium of all these components is jealously respected and protected. That respect is reflected in the winemaking as well, where every step in the process is performed with meticulous care, in order to preserve the nonpareil harmony achieved in the vineyard. The fruits of this enlightened philosophy and unmatchable terroir are the Tenuta Luce wines: Luce, Lucente, Luce Brunello, and Lux Vitis, the culmination of an ambitious project begun in the early 1990s aimed at obtaining the fullest expression of the Montalcino zone yet with an utterly distinctive individual style.

www.tenutaluce.com

SOURCE Tenuta Luce