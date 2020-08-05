Tequila Don Julio Presents: Summer On With Don

Starting today, US residents 21+ can enter for the chance to win $5,000 from West Elm towards building out their dream at-home oasis this year, and a once-in-a-lifetime all expenses paid trip to Tequila Don Julio's home in Jalisco, Mexico next year. To enter the sweepstakes, participants can head to SummerOn.DonJulio.com or enter on Instagram by tagging #SummerOnWithDon, #Sweepstakes, and @DonJulioTequila to show how they've invited Tequila Don Julio into their homes, for the chance to visit our home, the home of tequila, next year.

"This summer we are missing raising a glass with everyone at bars, music festivals, and events across the country, but we love seeing how people are inviting Tequila Don Julio into their homes as they find new ways to celebrate safely," shares Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "What better way to reciprocate than by extending the invitation to Tequila Don Julio's home in Mexico next summer, so they can see how our tequila is crafted from plant to bottle."

Tequila Don Julio will also be sharing additional tips and tricks to make it summer wherever you are with amazingly simple new cocktail recipes from local bartenders featured in short videos created by creative agency Anomaly New York, and even a look into the ways that travel pros are re-imagining their spaces to "explore" at home with inspiration from West Elm's modern entertaining designs perfect for serving up celebrations in style.

For each sweepstakes entry, Tequila Don Julio is donating $1 to Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, up to $25,000, to support continued COVID-19 relief for our friends and familia in the bar and restaurant world. Not only that, but 20 runners up will also be chosen to receive $500 toward creating their at-home paradise this year, along with limited edition Tequila Don Julio merchandise. Giving back while entering to win prizes with the click of a button? Like we said, Tequila Don Julio and West Elm are here to help everyone Summer On.

About Tequila Don Julio

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio REAL. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

About West Elm

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people's lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands. Learn more at www.WestElm.com.

About Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. RWCF was founded in 2018 to advocate for – and raise funds for other nonprofits working toward – gender equity, racial justice, fair wages, and healthy work environments in the restaurant industry. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, RWCF's additional focus is on supporting workers in crisis and small business owners with the Restaurant Workers COVID19 Crisis Relief Fund.

RWCF is America's first nonprofit using the community foundation model to support people in a particular labor segment. We are a community dedicated to making the restaurant industry more hospitable to everyone. In our normal model (prior to the establishment of the crisis relief fund) one third of the funds we raise goes to our own community-building and advocacy efforts, one third to grantmaking to other nonprofits (ones that provide career training, advocate for fair wage policies and worker rights, or provide services for restaurant workers related to gender and racial equity, and mental health and substance abuse) and one third is allocated to an impact investing fund, with which we aim to positively affect worker rights in the industry.

www.RestaurantWorkersCF.org

