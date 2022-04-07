TEQUILA DON JULIO PRIMAVERA RETURNS FOR A LIMITED TIME TO TURN EVERY MOMENT INTO A "GOLDEN MOMENT"

"There's nothing I love more than a memorable time with great people, which is why I'm so excited to help bring back Tequila Don Julio Primavera," says Chase Stokes. "There are very few things in life that are worth chasing, and of course I should know, so when it comes to moments that combine my favorite tequila with those closest to me, those moments are exceptionally golden and definitely worth the chase. That's what it's all about with Tequila Don Julio Primavera, so let's just call me the Director of Golden Moments this spring."

Only 26,000 cases of Tequila Don Julio Primavera are being released this year, and it's on shelves now, so let the chasing begin! Follow along with Chase Stokes as he chases his own golden moments with Tequila Don Julio Primavera, including a luxurious private celebration in Miami, FL that one lucky winner can receive an invitation to! Starting April 15th, consumers can enter for a chance to win a trip with up to three friends (21+) to chase their own golden moment in Miami, where they will enjoy a personal meet & greet with Chase Stokes. Text PRIMAVERA to 24272 to enter through April 22, 2022. Rules and restrictions apply, please click here to see official rules.

"We are so excited to bring back Tequila Don Julio Primavera this year after a very successful introduction last summer," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "It's such a special liquid that can turn an ordinary occasion into a golden moment and we're thrilled to be partnering with Chase Stokes to embody this sentiment and inspire people to escape to their own golden moments all season long."

Tequila Don Julio Primavera is meticulously crafted to ensure liquid perfection that honors the legacy of Don Julio González's innovative spirit. This deliciously smooth expression takes Tequila Don Julio's traditional Reposado and finishes it in highly coveted European casks that previously held wine infused with macerated orange peel. Featuring a flawless balance of notes including honeyed agave, a hint of spice and a light, citrus finish, Tequila Don Julio Primavera is best enjoyed on the rocks or in the signature Primavera Sunset cocktail with club soda and a cara cara orange wedge.

Tequila Don Julio Primavera is available for a limited time in the U.S. where spirits-based beverages are sold for an SRP of $149 for a 750ml bottle. Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio